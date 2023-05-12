CCW
|Printable version
CCW Statement: Ofwat launch customer-focused licence consultation
CCW is supportive of plans by Ofwat to introduce a customer-focused licence condition. This would put enforceable obligations on water companies to provide the high standard of services that customers have a right to expect.
As part of the plans, CCW has worked alongside Ofwat to conduct research to ensure that customers’ views help shape the new licence condition.
Emma Clancy, Chief Executive of the Consumer Council for Water (CCW), said:
We welcome Ofwat’s plans to introduce a customer-focused licence condition. All customers have the right to expect a good level of service from their water company. We believe the principles set out in the licence condition will provide greater clarity for companies on how they can provide excellent services, and ensure there is greater accountability for those that fall short.
As the voice for water consumers, we have had an important part to play in helping to shape the principles set out in this licence condition, ensuring they reflect peoples’ views. Going forward, we will continue to play a vital role in monitoring company performance, identifying and highlighting issues that may be negatively impacting customers, and ensuring companies treat them fairly.
Ofwat seeks powers to drive higher standards in customer service across water sector
Original article link: https://www.ccw.org.uk/news/ccw-statement-ofwat-launch-customer-focused-licence-consultation/
Latest News from
CCW
Action on the environment key to water companies building trust with people05/05/2023 12:20:00
Action to protect the environment and fix leaks must be a priority for water companies to build trust with their customers, according to a new study from the Consumer Council for Water.
New research lifts the lid on people’s unusual water habits20/04/2023 12:20:00
Almost 1 in 5 people have left the tap running to drown out the sound of them using the toilet, according to new research which has lifted the lid on our water habits.
Time for water market to deliver for all business customers, warns CCW16/03/2023 10:05:00
Proposals have been unveiled to breathe new life into the water retail market after an in-depth review concluded it is still not delivering benefits for most business customers in England.
Water bill rises will bring more uncertainty to struggling households, says CCW02/02/2023 12:10:00
The largest rise in the average household water and sewerage bill for almost 20 years could prove a tipping point for the one in five customers already struggling to pay.
Water retailers need to go the extra mile to help businesses and boost customer satisfaction11/01/2023 16:05:00
The Consumer Council for Water’s (CCW) fourth Testing the Waters report, which looks at how business customers in England and Wales feel about the water, sewerage and retail services they receive, is published today.
Statement: Water companies must not add to households’ worries with poor service08/12/2022 16:10:00
The Consumer Council for Water (CCW) says water companies must not add to the worries of households through poor service.
North West families could save £1,270 a year by using less water and energy24/11/2022 12:20:00
As the cost of living continues to put pressure on household bills, figures show that families in the North West of England could save around £1,270 a year if they can reduce their use of water at home.
Working together to end sewer flooding misery24/10/2022 12:20:00
Having your home or garden flooded with sewage is one of the worst things to experience as a customer.