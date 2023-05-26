CCW
|Printable version
CCW statement: Ofwat publishes company responses to December freeze-thaw
Following the freeze-thaw in December 2022, Ofwat requested details from water companies outlining how they were prepared for such an event.
Today Ofwat has published all company responses, alongside some commentary on how companies handled the December freeze-thaw
In response, CCW’s CEO Emma Clancy has said:
The freeze-thaw of December 2022 highlighted the need for some water companies to be better prepared for incidents.
Although such incidents can be challenging for water companies, consumers expect interruptions to be dealt with quickly – with minimal disruption to services.
The water industry needs to do everything it can to build trust among consumers. We know from our research that peoples’ view of their water company, as well as the industry as a whole, is influenced by a range of factors including quality of service and effective communications.
We want to see companies give people clear information on how incidents are being resolved and advice on where they can get alternative water supplies whilst this happens. Once supplies are restored, we expect companies to compensate customers promptly, fairly and automatically for their loss of supply
Original article link: https://www.ccw.org.uk/news/ccw-statement-ofwat-publishes-company-responses-to-december-freeze-thaw/
Latest News from
CCW
Welsh Water customers to each receive £10 rebate – CCW response26/05/2023 13:20:00
Welsh Water has confirmed that all of its customers will receive a £10 rebate after the company apologised for incorrect regulatory reporting.
Blog: Running a marathon – because everyone has the right to running water24/05/2023 10:20:00
Blog posted by: Dr Mike Keil, Senior Director of Policy, Research and Campaigns, 23 May 2023.
CCW responds to water companies’ apology for sewage spills18/05/2023 13:25:00
We have today responded to Water UK’s apology for sewage spills and the industry’s £10 billion plan to modernise the sewer system.
The cost of capital: striking a fair balance for customers and companies16/05/2023 13:20:00
One of the most important decisions made during each Price Review that affects customers is the assumption the regulator Ofwat makes about how much it will cost water companies to raise finance in order for them to invest.
CCW Statement: Ofwat launch customer-focused licence consultation12/05/2023 10:10:00
CCW is supportive of plans by Ofwat to introduce a customer-focused licence condition. This would put enforceable obligations on water companies to provide the high standard of services that customers have a right to expect.
Action on the environment key to water companies building trust with people05/05/2023 12:20:00
Action to protect the environment and fix leaks must be a priority for water companies to build trust with their customers, according to a new study from the Consumer Council for Water.
New research lifts the lid on people’s unusual water habits20/04/2023 12:20:00
Almost 1 in 5 people have left the tap running to drown out the sound of them using the toilet, according to new research which has lifted the lid on our water habits.
Time for water market to deliver for all business customers, warns CCW16/03/2023 10:05:00
Proposals have been unveiled to breathe new life into the water retail market after an in-depth review concluded it is still not delivering benefits for most business customers in England.