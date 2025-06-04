CCW statement on Independent Water Commission’s interim report

CCW has responded to the interim findings from the Independent Water Commission, which was published yesterday ahead of its final report this summer.

Sir Jon Cunliffe, Chair of the Commission, has set out five areas where he believes wide-ranging and fundamental change is needed to reset the water sector in England & Wales.

These include clearer direction from government, stronger regulation of water companies, bringing decisions on water systems closer to local communities, and greater focus on responsible, long-term investors.

Commenting on the interim findings, CCW Chair Rob Wilson yesterday said:

Public trust in water companies has never been lower and the Commission is right to say there is no silver bullet to restoring people’s confidence. I am encouraged that the interim report highlights many of the issues which are inflicting the most damage to people’s perceptions of the sector, including worries over the affordability of bills and an extremely poor environmental performance. Water companies effectively have a captured customer base so we agree water should be a low risk, low return sector for investors. We look forward to seeing the Commission’s final recommendations in the summer on how this badly needed reset of the water sector could be delivered.

