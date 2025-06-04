CCW
|Printable version
CCW statement on Independent Water Commission’s interim report
CCW has responded to the interim findings from the Independent Water Commission, which was published yesterday ahead of its final report this summer.
Sir Jon Cunliffe, Chair of the Commission, has set out five areas where he believes wide-ranging and fundamental change is needed to reset the water sector in England & Wales.
These include clearer direction from government, stronger regulation of water companies, bringing decisions on water systems closer to local communities, and greater focus on responsible, long-term investors.
Commenting on the interim findings, CCW Chair Rob Wilson yesterday said:
Public trust in water companies has never been lower and the Commission is right to say there is no silver bullet to restoring people’s confidence.
I am encouraged that the interim report highlights many of the issues which are inflicting the most damage to people’s perceptions of the sector, including worries over the affordability of bills and an extremely poor environmental performance. Water companies effectively have a captured customer base so we agree water should be a low risk, low return sector for investors. We look forward to seeing the Commission’s final recommendations in the summer on how this badly needed reset of the water sector could be delivered.
Read CCW’s submission of evidence to the Commission
Original article link: https://www.ccw.org.uk/news/ccw-statement-on-independent-water-commissions-interim-report/
Latest News from
CCW
Overall trust in water companies falls again as customers question fairness of bills15/05/2025 09:15:00
Fewer households believe the amount water companies charge is fair, with customers’ overall trust in the sector also hitting a new low.
Water companies must show more consistent ambition over support for vulnerable customers09/05/2025 10:15:00
By June 30th, water companies across England and Wales are required to publish the final versions of their vulnerability strategies. These crucial documents serve as a roadmap, detailing how companies will ensure they provide the highest standards of service and support to customers who need extra help with their water and sewerage services.
CCW responds to NAO report on regulation of the water sector25/04/2025 15:20:00
The Consumer Council for Water says there will be “no hiding place” for water companies if they fail deliver on their commitments to customers over the next five years.
Households urged to act now to dilute the impact of April water bill rises20/03/2025 16:15:00
Households still have time to steal a march on ‘Awful April’s’ wave of bill rises through simple actions, which could help shave hundreds of pounds off water and energy costs.
Customers face long and anxious wait over price cap appeals – CCW19/02/2025 09:15:00
CCW says millions of households now face an anxious wait to see whether they could face even steeper water bill rises after six companies choose to contest Ofwat’s price caps for the next five years.
CCW – customers will be incensed by Thames Water’s appeal for bigger bill rises14/02/2025 16:15:00
The Consumer Council for Water says customers of Thames Water will be incensed by the company’s decision to pursue even higher bill rises through an appeal to the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA).
CCW’s Andy White: Household bill worries fuel feelings of isolation30/01/2025 14:10:00
None of us enjoy seeing bills land on our doormat or in our inbox. But for many, they bring an overwhelming sense of anxiety.
CCW Chief Executive set to give evidence to EFRA Committee on impact of water bill rises20/01/2025 16:25:00
The Consumer Council for Water’s Chief Executive Mike Keil will answer questions on the impact of Ofwat’s 2024 Price Review decisions on water customers, when he appears before the EFRA Committee at Westminster on Tuesday (10am).
CCW sets out blueprint for WaterSure reforms to bolster water bill support09/01/2025 13:20:00
Improving water bill reductions for single people living with medical conditions which rely on higher levels of water use is among a raft of sweeping changes to the WaterSure support scheme, being proposed by the Consumer Council for Water (CCW).