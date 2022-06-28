CCW statement on South West Water enforcement case

CCW has warned of a betrayal of customers’ trust after South West Water joined a list of six sewerage companies facing the threat of enforcement action over their management of wastewater treatment plants.

The voice for water consumers has responded to the announcement by Ofwat that it is opening an enforcement case against South West Water, as part of the regulator’s wider investigation into the management of wastewater treatment plants.

Mike Keil, CCW’s Senior Director of Policy, Research and Campaigns, said: