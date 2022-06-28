CCW
CCW statement on South West Water enforcement case
CCW has warned of a betrayal of customers’ trust after South West Water joined a list of six sewerage companies facing the threat of enforcement action over their management of wastewater treatment plants.
The voice for water consumers has responded to the announcement by Ofwat that it is opening an enforcement case against South West Water, as part of the regulator’s wider investigation into the management of wastewater treatment plants.
Mike Keil, CCW’s Senior Director of Policy, Research and Campaigns, said:
“It’s a betrayal of customers’ trust and expectations if a sewerage company fails to comply with its basic duties and puts at risk the health of rivers and habitats for wildlife that the majority of people have told us they want to see improved – not undermined.”
“All six of the companies facing the threat of enforcement action should now urgently act to ensure they are complying with their responsibilities and fixing any harm that might have been caused. We are supporting Ofwat’s investigation and will be challenging the industry to ensure we see the level of transparency that is needed to rebuild trust with customers.”
Original article link: https://www.ccwater.org.uk/blog/2022/06/28/ccw-statement-on-south-west-water-enforcement-case/
