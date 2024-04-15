CCW
|Printable version
CCW statement on Thames Water’s goodwill payment for Guildford/Godalming customers
CCW has responded to Thames Water’s decision to make a £30 goodwill payment to around 26,000 customers across the Guildford and Godalming area, who were left without water during interruptions to their supply in November 2023.
The consumer watchdog has been supporting nearly 100 of these customers who had brought their complaint to us on the grounds they felt they had been unfairly denied compensation.
Mike Keil, Chief Executive of the Consumer Council for Water (CCW), recently said:
We are pleased Thames Water has finally recognised that it has provided really poor service to these customers, having spent nearly six months refusing to shift its position. CCW has met repeatedly with the company to make the case for customers in an effort to bring about this change of heart. For many customers this was never about money – it was about the company’s inconsistent approach and steadfast refusal to take seriously the disruption people had experienced.
These goodwill payments are a welcome step but it should not detract from the fact that it has taken far too long for Thames Water to resolve this matter and its communication with those affected has been poor. This has only served to compound customers’ anger and frustration.
Original article link: https://www.ccw.org.uk/news/ccw-statement-on-thames-waters-goodwill-payment-for-guildford-godalming-customers/
