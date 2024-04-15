CCW statement on Thames Water’s goodwill payment for Guildford/Godalming customers

CCW has responded to Thames Water’s decision to make a £30 goodwill payment to around 26,000 customers across the Guildford and Godalming area, who were left without water during interruptions to their supply in November 2023.

The consumer watchdog has been supporting nearly 100 of these customers who had brought their complaint to us on the grounds they felt they had been unfairly denied compensation.

Mike Keil, Chief Executive of the Consumer Council for Water (CCW), recently said: