CCW statement on wastewater treatment works investigation

The Consumer Council for Water (CCW) says an investigation into the management of wastewater treatment plants has cast doubt over whether some sewerage companies are acting responsibly in protecting the environment.

CCW has responded to the latest update from Ofwat into its investigation with the regulator confirming it is opening enforcement cases into five sewerage companies – Anglian Water, Northumbrian Water, Thames Water, Wessex Water and Yorkshire Water.

These companies have been served with formal notices to gather more information ahead of any potential action from Ofwat. It comes after the regulator examined information that sewerage companies were asked to submit to it in late December about how many of their sewage treatment works might not be meeting the requirements in their environmental permits, and what companies were doing to resolve it.

Emma Clancy, Chief Executive of the Consumer Council for Water (CCW), yesterday said: