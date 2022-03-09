CCW
|Printable version
CCW statement on wastewater treatment works investigation
The Consumer Council for Water (CCW) says an investigation into the management of wastewater treatment plants has cast doubt over whether some sewerage companies are acting responsibly in protecting the environment.
CCW has responded to the latest update from Ofwat into its investigation with the regulator confirming it is opening enforcement cases into five sewerage companies – Anglian Water, Northumbrian Water, Thames Water, Wessex Water and Yorkshire Water.
These companies have been served with formal notices to gather more information ahead of any potential action from Ofwat. It comes after the regulator examined information that sewerage companies were asked to submit to it in late December about how many of their sewage treatment works might not be meeting the requirements in their environmental permits, and what companies were doing to resolve it.
Emma Clancy, Chief Executive of the Consumer Council for Water (CCW), yesterday said:
“People expect their sewerage company to act responsibly in protecting the environment but this investigation has raised serious questions as to whether some companies have failed to do that. These companies need to act urgently to ensure they are complying with their responsibilities and fix any harm that might have been caused. A legacy of this investigation has to be far greater transparency and higher standards of environmental performance from sewerage companies, which need to rebuild trust with their communities.”
“We want everyone to value water but people need to see compelling evidence that sewerage companies can be trusted to play their part in looking after our water environment.”
Original article link: https://www.ccwater.org.uk/blog/2022/03/09/ccw-statement-on-wastewater-treatment-works-investigation/
Latest News from
CCW
CCW in Parliament – Ending Water Poverty in England and Wales24/02/2022 12:20:00
This week CCW were in Parliament talking to MPs about our plans to End Water Poverty across England and Wales.
CCW statement on compulsory metering24/02/2022 11:43:00
The prospect of more households potentially being moved onto water meters in the future as part of compulsory metering programmes has attracted considerable media coverage over the past few days.
Accurate billing key to restoring business customer satisfaction11/02/2022 12:20:00
Tackling business customers’ concerns over the accuracy of their water bills should be a priority for the retail water market, if it is to reverse falling levels of satisfaction.
Statement on water quality in Stapleford and Great Shelford10/02/2022 12:20:00
We understand that customers in Stapleford and Great Shelford will want to see reassurance and full transparency following reports in the media about the quality of drinking water supplied by Cambridge Water to their homes last year.
Financial support grants: getting help to those that need it most09/02/2022 13:20:00
Financial support grants are just one of a range of schemes that water companies can offer as a life raft to help customers stay afloat during times of extreme hardship. CCW Senior Policy Manager Jenny Suggate sets out some of the ways water companies can ensure these funds provide the greatest support to those that need it most.
Households can act now to prevent water bills from adding to money worries04/02/2022 13:10:00
Households struggling to cope with a wave of rising living costs can take action now to dilute the impact of water bills, ahead of an increase in charges for millions of customers this April.
CCW responds to the poor health of English rivers13/01/2022 13:20:00
CCW has today responded to the Environmental Audit Committee’s report on the poor health of England’s rivers, which warns of failures in monitoring, governance and enforcement.
How to find help if you cannot afford your water bill12/01/2022 11:10:00
With soaring energy bills and other rising costs turning up the heat on household finances, it’s even more important to make sure you’re getting the help you need from your water company.