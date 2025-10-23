CCW statement on water companies’ environmental performance

Many customers will feel short-changed by water companies’ latest environmental performance, according to the Consumer Council for Water (CCW).

CCW has responded to the latest annual Environmental Performance Assessment of water companies in England from the Environment Agency.

In 2024, the nine water and sewerage companies collectively achieved just 19 stars out of a possible 36 – down from 25 in 2023.

The report also shows that the number of serious pollution incidents rose by 60 per cent compared to 2023.

Responding to the report, Mike Keil, Chief Executive of the Consumer Council for Water (CCW), said: