CCW
|Printable version
CCW statement on water companies’ environmental performance
Many customers will feel short-changed by water companies’ latest environmental performance, according to the Consumer Council for Water (CCW).
CCW has responded to the latest annual Environmental Performance Assessment of water companies in England from the Environment Agency.
In 2024, the nine water and sewerage companies collectively achieved just 19 stars out of a possible 36 – down from 25 in 2023.
The report also shows that the number of serious pollution incidents rose by 60 per cent compared to 2023.
Responding to the report, Mike Keil, Chief Executive of the Consumer Council for Water (CCW), said:
Just one in three households say they’re satisfied with their water and sewerage company’s efforts to protect the environment – and this report lays bare why their concerns are well founded. Customers entrust companies with their money to protect the water environment and many will feel they’ve been short-changed, with nature paying the price.
Customers are now paying more than ever before through water bills and they will expect to see companies delivering on their promises to cut pollution and help bring rivers, lakes and wildlife habitats back to life. If the industry fails to deliver, the damage to public trust – which is already at an all-time low – may be unrecoverable.
Original article link: https://www.ccw.org.uk/news/ccw-statement-on-water-companies-environmental-performance/
Latest News from
CCW
CCW Chair Rob Wilson’s speech to Moody’s UK Water 202521/10/2025 15:25:00
CCW Chair Rob Wilson’s speech given yesterday to Moody’s UK Water 2025
CMA appeals: Further water bill rises would not be welcome09/10/2025 12:20:00
The Consumer Council for Water (CCW) says allowing five water companies to increase their bills even more than expected would not be welcomed by customers.
Lessons from drought | CCW, Waterwise and the Environment Agency08/10/2025 10:20:00
This year’s record-breaking hot and dry weather has left its mark across the country. We’ve seen rivers run low, wetlands dry up, reservoir levels plunge, harvests suffer, wildfires rage and wildlife struggle.
New customer protections for poor service come into force03/10/2025 11:20:00
New standards to protect customers who experience poor service from their water company came into force recently (1 October).
Upset over bill increases fuels rise in complaints to watchdog about water companies11/09/2025 16:15:00
Frustration and worry among households over soaring water bills saw the consumer watchdog receive the highest number of complaints about water companies in almost a decade
Blog: How well are water companies adapting to climate change?11/08/2025 13:20:00
Climate change is already here – are water companies doing enough to secure the future of our water and rebuild trust?
How well are water companies adapting to climate change?11/08/2025 12:20:00
Climate change is already here – are water companies doing enough to secure the future of our water and rebuild trust?
CCW reflects on water companies’ final vulnerability strategies25/07/2025 11:20:00
On June 30, water companies across England and Wales published the final versions of their vulnerability strategies. These crucial documents serve as a roadmap, detailing how companies propose to provide the highest standards of service and support to customers who need extra help with their water and sewerage services.