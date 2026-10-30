CCW statement on Water Industry Performance report

Customers expect more for their money with many not seeing any improvement in service from their water company, despite rising bills.

That’s according to CCW which has responded to the first ever Water Industry Performance Insights report, published jointly by the Drinking Water Inspectorate, Environment Agency, Natural Resources Wales and Ofwat.

The four regulators have brought their evidence on water company performance together in an effort to give a clearer view of how the water industry is performing.

Responding to the report and broader water industry performance, Mike Keil, Chief Executive of the Consumer Council for Water (CCW), yesterday said: