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CCW statement on Water Industry Performance report
Customers expect more for their money with many not seeing any improvement in service from their water company, despite rising bills.
That’s according to CCW which has responded to the first ever Water Industry Performance Insights report, published jointly by the Drinking Water Inspectorate, Environment Agency, Natural Resources Wales and Ofwat.
The four regulators have brought their evidence on water company performance together in an effort to give a clearer view of how the water industry is performing.
Responding to the report and broader water industry performance, Mike Keil, Chief Executive of the Consumer Council for Water (CCW), yesterday said:
“People have seen the average water and sewerage bill rise by around 34% over the past 18 months, but many customers have not noticed any improvement in customer service or performance. Customers expect more for their money at a time when many water companies are failing to meet their commitments on key service areas which affect people’s lives and the environment.
“People support investment and understand it takes time to bear fruit, but we know through CCW’s consumer panels that bill payers are already questioning whether their money is being well spent. Customers were promised a reset of the water sector but from their perspective very little has changed.”
Original article link: https://www.ccw.org.uk/news/ccw-statement-on-water-industry-performance-report/
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