CCW is to be transformed into a new Water Watchdog with stronger powers to demand action from water companies and the regulator where customers are being failed.

The changes announced by Defra today will give the watchdog a stronger role in identifying and addressing problems impacting consumers across the water sector.

It will build on the foundations of CCW’s work over the past two decades campaigning and standing up for consumers’ rights, helping people to resolve complaints and providing advice on a broad range of issues including financial support with bills.

Mike Keil, CCW’s Chief Executive, said:

We’re delighted that CCW will be transformed into a new and stronger Water Watchdog. It’s a vote of confidence in everything CCW has achieved for consumers, while also recognising that customers need an advocate with more muscle to protect their rights and challenge poor performance from water companies.” It marks another vital step towards tackling the power imbalance in the water sector, which has too often allowed water companies and investors to put their interests ahead of the customers they serve.

The announcement comes on the same day the Government unveiled measures to ensure tens of thousands more households receive financial support with water bills through the WaterSure scheme.

Water companies will now be able to use data from the Department for Work and Pensions to identify around 250,000 households who are missing out on support.

The scheme caps the bills of customers who are in receipt of certain benefit payments and have to use high amounts of water due to either a specific medical condition or having three or more children living at home. The average saving is around £428 a year.