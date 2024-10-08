CCW warns water companies’ failures will hit consumer trust

CCW has warned water companies’ failure to deliver on some of their performance commitments risks further undermining consumers’ trust and satisfaction with the sector.

The consumer watchdog has responded to the regulator Ofwat’s annual water company performance report, which has revealed water companies in England and Wales are falling behind on key targets, including reducing pollution incidents and preventing sewage from flooding people’s homes and businesses.

The penalties imposed on water companies by Ofwat will mean £157.6 million is returned to customers through next year’s bills.

Responding to the report, Mike Keil, Chief Executive of the Consumer Council for Water (CCW), said: