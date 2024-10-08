CCW
CCW warns water companies’ failures will hit consumer trust
CCW has warned water companies’ failure to deliver on some of their performance commitments risks further undermining consumers’ trust and satisfaction with the sector.
The consumer watchdog has responded to the regulator Ofwat’s annual water company performance report, which has revealed water companies in England and Wales are falling behind on key targets, including reducing pollution incidents and preventing sewage from flooding people’s homes and businesses.
The penalties imposed on water companies by Ofwat will mean £157.6 million is returned to customers through next year’s bills.
Responding to the report, Mike Keil, Chief Executive of the Consumer Council for Water (CCW), said:
Poor performance on pollution incidents and a failure to protect thousands of households from the misery of sewer flooding will do little to reverse the unprecedented decline in people’s satisfaction and trust in water companies, which is reflected in our research. Customers will rightly question why some companies should be trusted with more of their money for future investment, when they are struggling to deliver on their existing commitments. People need to see and experience changes which convince them the industry cares as much about the environment as they do. It’s one of the reasons why we’re working with water companies to help them develop a culture that puts their customers front and centre.
Original article link: https://www.ccw.org.uk/news/ccw-statement-on-water-companies-failure-to-hit-performance-targets/
