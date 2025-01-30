CCW’s Andy White: Household bill worries fuel feelings of isolation

None of us enjoy seeing bills land on our doormat or in our inbox. But for many, they bring an overwhelming sense of anxiety.

For those living on tight budgets, managing finances and stretching every penny has become an everyday struggle. Despite their best efforts, many feel like they’re fighting a losing battle.

Our new research sheds light on the growing crisis of water affordability and the deeply personal challenges faced by those struggling to stay afloat financially.

7% of households told us they had fallen behind on their water bill in the last 12 months, a figure that rose to 18% for those living in water poverty (these are households spending more than 5% of their income on water and sewerage services after housing costs).

It was also alarming to see 44% of all customers reported reducing their spending on necessities like food and heating to keep pace with household bills, including water. For those in water poverty, that number soared to 64%. Among metered customers, 25% had found it necessary to reduce what they consider to be essential water usage, and 46% of those in water poverty had done the same.

When we spoke to individuals struggling to pay their bills, many described feeling trapped in a constant cycle of stress and anxiety – some even to the point of despair. One participant likened their experience to a never-ending game of snakes and ladders, where they were perpetually falling down the snakes. Quality of life has been significantly impacted, with people having to forgo small pleasures or treats. Isolation was growing, as financial limitations made socialising nearly impossible.

However, our research also uncovered a hopeful message. Those who reached out for help found the process straightforward, and receiving support from their water company made a tangible difference, lifting a significant burden from their shoulders.

This is why water companies, governments and those of us who represent customers must work together to strive to further improve protections for those struggling to pay their water bills. This is of critical importance given that water bills are set to rise significantly over the next five years to fund fresh investment in services and cleaning up the environment.

It’s also crucial that we all do more to raise awareness of the support available, ensuring that companies go even further to connect their customers with the help they need.

We all have a part to play in this effort. If we’re not struggling ourselves, we likely know someone — whether a friend or family member — who is. Sharing information about the support that water companies can offer is vital to reaching those who may not even realise help is within reach. Reassuring them that water companies are not only willing but eager to assist, with dedicated teams in place to offer practical solutions, can help break down the stigma and make it easier for people to ask for the help they deserve.