The Chief of Defence Logistics and Support (CDLS) has announced the names of the individuals and teams recognised in the CDLS Industry Commendations 2026.

CDLS Vice Admiral Sir Andy Kyte has awarded the recipients a CDLS Industry Commendation for their commitment and dedication to the delivery and improvement of Support to the front line.

CDLS Sir Andy Kyte said:

It gives me great pleasure to congratulate this year’s recipients of the CDLS Industry Commendations. Our industry partners play a vital role in supporting Defence warfighting readiness, and these commendations highlight the innovation, collaboration and professionalism that underpin that relationship. The achievements recognised this year have delivered real benefits and demonstrate the high standards we continue to set together. Thank you for your outstanding contribution, and I look forward to presenting your awards in person later this year.

Individuals and teams will be formally awarded their Commendations later in the year.

Industry recipients