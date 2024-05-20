Events taking place during National Nature Reserves Week to showcase the benefits that National Nature Reserves bring to nature and people.

People in Worcestershire are invited to celebrate nature during National Nature Reserves Week which is taking place from 20-31 May.

The second annual celebration, hosted by Natural England, showcases the benefits that National Nature Reserves (NNRs) bring to nature and encourages people to enjoy nature in their local NNRs during the event and throughout the year.

Celebratory and community engagement activities are taking place at NNRs around the country over 12 days, with several taking place at Wyre Forest NNR in Worcestershire in partnership with Forestry England. Events include:

A dawn chorus guided walk on 20 May where attendees can experience the dawn sounds during this year’s breeding bird season

a Moth Trapping and Butterfly Walk on 21 May

a Woodland Management Walk on 23 May

a Family Activity Day on 25 May

a Family Orienteering Trail from 20 to 26 May

a Meet The Machines event on 25 and 26 May, where visitors can learn all about the machines used at the forest, from quadbikes to tractors.

The events are free, and booking is required for some. Information about the events can be found on www.NNRweek.com.

This year’s key theme is ‘National Nature Reserves for Everyone: connecting with new audiences, and more people from a greater diversity of backgrounds’.

More than 100 events will be taking place on NNRs around the country, aiming to connect more people from a wider diversity of backgrounds with some of England’s most important places for nature. National Nature Reserves are for everybody, whether connecting through wildlife, wellbeing, faith, friendship, culture or the arts.

Emma Johnson, Area Deputy Director for Natural England in the West Midlands, said:

“National Nature Reserves Week is all about celebrating these special places and encouraging people from all walks of life to experience and enjoy them. We have some fantastic events taking place during National Nature Reserves Week suitable for all ages, including great opportunities for people to get out onto the nature reserves and learn about why these sites are so precious and how we can look after them.”

NNRs are hubs for nature and protect some of England’s most important habitats, species and geology. Accessing nature can bring enormous health and wellbeing benefits, and NNRs are core to bringing green space and wildlife to everyone, including those who live in towns and cities.

The value of NNRs is illustrated by the commitment within the Government’s Environmental Improvement Plan to declare 25 new NNRs over the five-year period from 2023 to 2028 (the ‘King’s Series’ of NNRs).

When visiting NNRs please respect these important places and always follow the Countryside Code.