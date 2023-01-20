Celebrate safely this Chinese New Year

This Sunday (22 January) is Chinese New Year - the Year of the Rabbit. We want everyone to enjoy the celebrations safely so if you are planning to let off fireworks this year, please follow the guidance below. This information is also available in various languages via the links at the bottom of this page.

Keep fireworks in a metal box and away from naked flames

Don't set off fireworks indoors

Only buy fireworks with the CE mark on the box

Do not consume alcohol while lighting a bonfire or setting off fireworks

Light fireworks with a taper at arm's length and stand well back

Keep a bucket of water at hand

Notify neighbours who might have pets or farm animals

Only burn dry wood, never use paraffin or petrol on a bonfire and think about the direction of smoke travel

Firework safety - Bengali

Firework safety - Gujerati

Firework safety - Hindi

Firework safety - Punjabi

Firework safety - Simplified Chinese

Firework safety - Urdu

Firework safety - Welsh