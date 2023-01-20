Chartered Trading Standards Institute
|Printable version
Celebrate safely this Chinese New Year
This Sunday (22 January) is Chinese New Year - the Year of the Rabbit. We want everyone to enjoy the celebrations safely so if you are planning to let off fireworks this year, please follow the guidance below. This information is also available in various languages via the links at the bottom of this page.
- Keep fireworks in a metal box and away from naked flames
- Don't set off fireworks indoors
- Only buy fireworks with the CE mark on the box
- Do not consume alcohol while lighting a bonfire or setting off fireworks
- Light fireworks with a taper at arm's length and stand well back
- Keep a bucket of water at hand
- Notify neighbours who might have pets or farm animals
- Only burn dry wood, never use paraffin or petrol on a bonfire and think about the direction of smoke travel
Firework safety - Bengali
Firework safety - Gujerati
Firework safety - Hindi
Firework safety - Punjabi
Firework safety - Simplified Chinese
Firework safety - Urdu
Firework safety - Welsh
Original article link: https://www.tradingstandards.uk/news-policy/news-room/2023/celebrate-safely-this-chinese-new-year/
|News & Policy
|Trading Standards Professional
|CTSI for Business
|Leaving the EU
|Working with Government
Latest News from
Chartered Trading Standards Institute
Scotland is cracking down on criminals using self storage facilities for illicit activities19/01/2023 16:10:00
Scotland is introducing the Tick Box Scheme to reduce the appeal of self storage facilities to criminals who deal in counterfeit and other illicit goods.
Illicit vapes top list of high street threats, say Trading Standards experts19/01/2023 09:25:00
Rise in illicit vapes and underage sales sparks alarm among consumer protection professionals.
CTSI calls for delay of Retained EU Law Bill as Lords express concerns11/01/2023 15:15:00
The consumer protection body agrees with peers’ criticisms of proposed Bill.
CTSI supports call for strengthened allergen rules21/12/2022 11:05:00
The Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) has lent its support to calls for a stronger, more robust system to record incidences of anaphylaxis and to prevent the mislabelling of food containing allergens in the wake of the tragic death of Celia Marsh.
Be on guard against Christmas scams21/12/2022 10:05:00
The Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) is sounding the alarm about the latest wave of scams which could cause misery to consumers and their families in the run-up to Christmas.
1.4 tonnes of illegal vapes seized by North East Trading Standards teams14/12/2022 14:46:00
Trading Standards teams from across the North East, working together as the North East Trading Standards Association, have removed thousands of non-compliant vaping products from sale. A total of 1.4 tonnes of illegal disposable vaping products seized from retailers during operations over the past six months have been sent for destruction.
CTSI issues warning as majority of consumers prepare for cut-price Christmas13/12/2022 12:20:00
New research reveals four fifths of UK consumers plan for a “cut price Christmas”.
Project addressing potential modern slavery in hand car washes wins a Trading Standards Hero Award29/11/2022 16:20:00
A scheme to address potential modern slavery in hand car washes has led to Slough Borough Council’s Trading Standards team receiving a Diversity and Inclusion Award at Chartered Trading Standards Institute’s (CTSI) annual Hero Awards ceremony.