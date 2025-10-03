Friday 03 Oct 2025 @ 09:25
Celebrate this autumn with crafts for the whole class!

With so many exciting events to celebrate throughout the autumn term, it's the perfect time to get the whole class crafting! Check out some of our how-to guides to encourage your class to get creative, transform your classrooms and be inspired!

 

Don't forget, you can save between 9-37% on art & craft supplies compared to YPO, Findel Education, TTS, KCS Education, and Herts FullStop which means it’s the perfect opportunity to top-up on your supplies, just in time for the festive season! 

Latest News from
ESPO

Diving into dyslexia with National Account Manager, James de-Wit

23/09/2025 09:25:00

Work Dyslexia Awareness Day is just around the corner, and we wanted to shed some light on some resources that can help aid children in education with the help of our own advocate – National Account Manager, James de-Wit.

Framework to fork: the key ingredients for procuring your food supplier

11/09/2025 15:25:00

Katie Ford, Procurement Officer within ESPO's Food and Catering team, talks through the things to consider before reaching out to one of our suppliers on Framework 83, Ambient, Chilled, Frozen Foods and Fresh Fruit, Vegetables and Salads. 

Explore our Frameworks - Reference Guide

04/09/2025 13:25:00

At ESPO, we aim to make public sector procurement as simple as possible for our customers. Our procurement frameworks ensure a quick and compliant route to sourcing products and services that meet the ever-changing needs our customers.

Aggregated buying through our TePAS framework (RM6098)

20/08/2025 14:42:00

In a world where we rely on technology, keeping your hardware and software up to date and within contract can feel overwhelming and expensive.

Our Smart Procurement Workshops are back!

20/08/2025 10:42:00

ESPO are excited to announce that we’re bringing back our popular procurement sessions! We will be hosting a series of FREE half day Smart Procurement Workshops in the autumn term to help kick start the new academic year. 

Workplace Charging Scheme for state-funded education institutions

29/07/2025 11:34:00

A grant has been introduced for state-funded schools and education institutions to provide support towards the costs of the purchase, installation and infrastructure of electric vehicle chargepoint sockets at their site(s).

The Procurement Act 2023: Support and training

29/07/2025 10:42:00

Knowledge drops are a range of short broadcast presentations (available on demand) providing a high-level overview of the changes to the procurement regulations. These are aimed at those who have regular interactions with procurement needing a general level of awareness of the new rules.

Catering services for schools - free school meals

18/06/2025 10:32:00

School dinners make up a significant portion of many children’s diets and for some, this will be their main meal of the day for five days of the week.

ESPO awarded 'Supplier of the Year - Not for Profit' at the Education Resources Awards 2025

23/05/2025 10:34:00

We are delighted to announce that ESPO have been awarded the prestigious title of Supplier of the Year – Not for Profit at the Education Resources Awards 2025!

2025-26 Public Sector Recruitment Report