Celebrate this autumn with crafts for the whole class!
With so many exciting events to celebrate throughout the autumn term, it's the perfect time to get the whole class crafting! Check out some of our how-to guides to encourage your class to get creative, transform your classrooms and be inspired!
Don't forget, you can save between 9-37% on art & craft supplies compared to YPO, Findel Education, TTS, KCS Education, and Herts FullStop which means it’s the perfect opportunity to top-up on your supplies, just in time for the festive season!
Original article link: https://www.espo.org/blog/celebrate-this-autumn-with-crafts-for-the-whole-class.html
