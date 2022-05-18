Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport
Celebrate your shortlisted 2025 UK City of Culture location
Show your support for the 4 shortlisted places before the winner is revealed
The 2025 UK City of Culture is soon to be revealed. The winning location will be selected from a shortlist of 4 UK places which includes Bradford, County Durham, Southampton and Wrexham County Borough.
How to get involved
Ahead of the winner being announced, we’ll be shining a spotlight on each of these places in turn through our social media channels on the following days:
- Wednesday 18 May: County Durham
- Friday 20 May: Bradford
- Monday 23 May: Wrexham/Wrecsam County Borough
- Tuesday 24 May: Southampton
You can also show your support and get involved in celebrating what you love about each of these places on these days through your social media channels by:
Following DCMS on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook to follow and share our content.
- Sharing your messages of support for your favourite shortlisted city on their day.
- Posting images and videos about your favourite places to visit and enjoy in these cities.
- Sharing your stories and facts about what makes each shortlisted place unique.
- Make sure you include your city as a hashtag alongside the #CityofCulture2025 hashtag to join the conversation.
About the UK City of Culture
The 2025 UK City of Culture competition follows the success of previous winning cities: Coventry 2021 which is live to the end of May 2022, Hull in 2017 and Derry-Londonderry in 2013.
