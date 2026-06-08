Celebrating 250 years of Scotland-US ties

New tartan will mark the Declaration of US independence.

Scotland’s relationship with the United States of America will be celebrated through a new tartan to celebrate 250 years of American independence.

A new design by Kaci McEwan, a student from Heriot-Watt University’s School of Textiles and Design, has been selected as a symbol of the historic and cultural ties between Scotland and the United States.

The tartan, which was commissioned by the Scottish Government and was selected by a panel including the US Ambassador to the UK Warren Stephens, focuses on the United States’ journey towards independence, with carefully numbered threads and colour sections symbolising key moments in early American history.

External Affairs Minister Stephen Gethins yesterday said:

“Scots were at the heart of the United States' emergence as an independent country. Ever since, those deep bonds of family and friendship have endured, with a diaspora of millions across the US. Celebrating 250 years of American independence strengthens the enduring connection between America and Scotland – bonds which act as a bridge between our past, and our future, as two proud nations. “The winning tartan commemorates significant moments in US history, whilst highlighting Scotland’s creative drive to offer a modern symbol of the strong and evolving cultural ties between both countries. “I warmly congratulate Kaci McEwan on this outstanding achievement, and commend all those shortlisted for their exceptional work in bringing this shared history to life. Each of the shortlisted designs reflected a deep appreciation of the historic ties between Scotland and the United States. “As Scotland takes its place at the men's World Cup, the Scottish Government will showcase the skills and expertise we can offer the US and wider world.”

Heriot-Watt University’s School of Textiles and Design student Kaci McEwan yesterday said:

“I still can’t quite believe it. When I first read the email, I genuinely thought it must have been sent to everyone and I’d misunderstood it. I had to read it a few times before it really sank in that I’d actually won. It feels incredibly surreal, but also really rewarding, because I put so much time and care into researching and developing the design. “For me, the tartan was about telling a story. Every thread and colour represents a moment in the journey towards the Declaration of Independence — from the 13 colonies to key dates and even subtle references like the 4th of July. Being able to bring that narrative to life through weaving has been such an exciting creative challenge. “Looking back, this opportunity really reflects the kind of experience I’ve had at Heriot-Watt. I’ve been encouraged to think creatively, push my ideas further and take on opportunities I might not have otherwise considered. This competition was something I was encouraged to apply for, and that support has made a huge difference. “To now have my work recognised on such an international scale is incredibly exciting, and I’m so grateful for the guidance and encouragement I’ve had throughout my studies. It’s been an amazing journey, and this really feels like a special way to mark the end of it.”

Jennifer Condon, Executive Vice President of America250 yesterday said:

“America’s 250th anniversary is an opportunity to celebrate the people, traditions, and cultural connections that have shaped our nation’s story. This commemorative tartan is a meaningful tribute to the enduring friendship between Scotland and the United States, and Kaci McEwan’s thoughtful design beautifully reflects the shared history and values that continue to connect our two countries.”

Professor Fiona Grant, Executive Dean for the School of Textiles and Design at Heriot-Watt University yesterday said:

“This is a fantastic achievement for Kaci, and I would like to offer my warmest congratulations on creating such a thoughtful and compelling design. The creativity, research and storytelling behind her work is truly impressive and it will be wonderful to see it play a part in such a significant international celebration. “I would also like to recognise the outstanding contribution of all the students who took part. The quality of submissions was exceptionally high, reflecting the talent, dedication and innovation that define our School. “Opportunities like this, working on a live international brief of genuine cultural significance, are incredibly rare, and they speak to the distinctive, real-world experiences available to Heriot-Watt students. We are immensely proud to see our students representing Scotland’s creativity and heritage on a global stage.”

Background

The expert panel consisted of:

Mark Boyce, Head of Scottish Government USA

Leonie Bell, CEO of V&A Dundee

Marnie Collins, Programme Director at Heriot-Watt University

Alan Cumming, Design Director at Lovat Mill

US Ambassador to the UK Warren Stephens

Jennifer Condon, Executive Director of America250.org

Rep. Robert Aderholt, Co-Chair of the Friends of Scotland Caucus and Commissioner Co-Chair of the Congressional America250 Caucus

Stewart McLaurin, President of the White House Historical Association

Camilla Hellman, Executive Director of the American Scottish Foundation

Students from Heriot-Watt University’s School of Textiles and Design were commissioned and funded by the Scottish Government to create a tartan symbolising the historic and cultural ties between Scotland and the United States.

Kaci McEwan’s tartan was selected from five shortlisted designs. Kaci will travel to Washington D.C. to formally present the tartan from Scotland to the America250 organisation on Independence Day, July 4. The tartan will be officially registered with the Scottish Register of Tartans as the official commemorative tartan for the America-250th organisation.

An initial commemorative run of tartan scarves will be produced at Lovat Mill in the Scottish Borders.