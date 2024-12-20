Celebrating £30 million in support provided to the UK fishing and seafood industry in 2024

The Marine Management Organisation (MMO) is proud to celebrate the extensive support it has provided to UK’s fishing and seafood industry in 2024 through various administered grant schemes.

In 2024 MMO has delivered £30m in funding to support 535 projects nationwide. This grant support has been delivered to industry thanks to a collaboration of teams across the MMO, with funding provided by the government and the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs.

These grant funded projects have collectively helped to empower businesses in the marine and fishing sectors, enhancing their sustainability and strengthening coastal communities across the country. They include:

Fisheries and Seafood Scheme (FaSS)

The scheme provides financial assistance for projects that:

Support the development of catching, processing, and aquaculture sectors.

Enhance the marine environment.

Open to a broad range of applicants—from businesses to charities and public organisations - this scheme exemplifies MMOs commitment to fostering innovation, sustainability, and resilience across England’s seafood supply chain.

Sharing some feedback from industry, Antony Hosking - owner of two offshore gill netters in Newlyn, comments:

I found the FaSS system easy to use and the MMO grants team were extremely helpful when I had questions. I would definitely encourage people to apply for FaSS grants because I have personally seen the benefits of FaSS funded projects in my local area in both the catching and processing sectors. Every project that I have had funding for has made a positive impact to my business.”

Ross King, Under 10m static gear fisherman from Newquay continues:

I would wholeheartedly recommend the FaSS scheme to anyone who is eligible. Over the last few years I have benefitted greatly with some brilliant projects that I am very thankful for the help and support with. My business and its working practices have been vastly improved by the MMO funding schemes I have used.”

FaSS is currently closed but set to reopen in 2025. People are advised to check MMOs website for future updates. MMO continues to celebrate the positive impact of these grants by sharing Fisheries and Seafood Scheme: Selected case studies.

UK Seafood Fund – Infrastructure Scheme (UKSF)

This initiative has been delivered in phases and focuses on modernising the seafood sector through investments in:

Upgraded port and harbour capabilities.

Processing and aquaculture facilities.

Fleet modernisation.

Support for recreational sea fishing.

This funding has not only improved industry capacity but also reinforced the social and economic ties with coastal communities.

Pollack Compensation Scheme

Launched on 10 April 2024, the Pollack Compensation Scheme has provided vital assistance to those most impacted by the bycatch-only pollack fishery in the South-West. The scheme was shaped in collaboration with industry stakeholders to ensure targeted support for pollack fishers and their livelihoods.

Paul Errington, MMO Acting Director of Finance and Resources, said:

We’re incredibly proud of the role these grant schemes have played in strengthening the fishing and seafood industry. By working closely with stakeholders, we’ve delivered tangible benefits to our fishers. businesses and communities, supporting their long-term growth and sustainability.”

For more information about MMO grant support, please visit: www.gov.uk/mmo