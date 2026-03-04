Celebrating 850 years of the Eisteddfod and inspiring new audiences

This summer, a series of special celebrations will mark 850 years since the first National Eisteddfod was held, providing an opportunity to celebrate Wales’s rich cultural heritage and encouraging more people to take part in Welsh language events.

Supported by £250,000 of Welsh Government funding, alongside a grant from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, the programme will bring the story of the first Eisteddfod to life through educational, creative and community activities. It aims to inspire people to use the Welsh language, participate in cultural events and bridge the past and the present.

The first recorded Eisteddfod was hosted by Lord Rhys ap Gruffudd at Cardigan Castle in 1176, with poets and musicians competing in what became the foundation of the modern tradition. This year’s Eisteddfod y Garreg Las in Llantood takes place less than four miles from the site of the 1176 gathering, creating a direct link between past and present.

There is a strong community element to the activities in the run-up to the Eisteddfod, with a pilgrimage led by a giant puppet of Lord Rhys visiting villages across the area on its journey from St Davids to Cardigan Castle.

There will also be an opportunity for local children to enjoy an interactive production about the history of Lord Rhys, introducing the roots of the Eisteddfod to a new generation and encouraging them to take an interest in our culture.

The Eisteddfod week (1 to 8 August) will also feature a wide range of activities and events celebrating 850 years, blending past and present across its various platforms.

The investment will also support a digital campaign to extend the celebrations online, raising the profile of the Eisteddfod and introducing its story to new audiences across Wales and internationally.

As Wales’ largest cultural event, the Eisteddfod attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors each year. The funding will support the Eisteddfod’s work to introduce further practical measures to cut emissions and help the festival continue to lead the way as the first festival in Wales to reach net zero.

The Eisteddfod's Chief Executive, Betsan Moses, said:

We are very grateful to the Welsh Government for their support in enabling us to mark such a special anniversary in the Eisteddfod's history. There will be highly visible elements to the programme, and the parade across the local area will certainly raise awareness of the festival, our language and our culture as it travels. We are also grateful for the support for our sustainability work, which is a crucial element of the Eisteddfod project.

The Cabinet Secretary for Finance and Welsh Language, Mark Drakeford, said: