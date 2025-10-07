YPO
Celebrating excellence in customer service
A Message from Jo Marshall, Executive Director of Commercial at YPO
At YPO, we’re proud to share that we’ve achieved a remarkable 90.2 percent customer satisfaction rate in The Institute of Customer Service's latest ratings.
This score places us ahead of household names such as John Lewis (85.0%), Marks & Spencer (83.6%), and Amazon (83.1%), and we’re delighted to mark this achievement during National Customer Service Week (NCSW).
Our rating not only surpasses the UK business average (75.8%), but also exceeds the average for our sector, non-food retail (80.4%). These results are a testament to the dedication and professionalism of our staff , and to the values we uphold across the organisation.
NCSW, running from 6 to 10 October, is a time to recognise the hard work of customer service professionals and their positive impact on businesses, customers and communities. At YPO, customer service is more than a department—it’s a cornerstone of our operations.
As the UK’s largest public-sector buying organisation, we serve a diverse range of customers, including schools, councils and the NHS. Our customer service team plays a vital role in ensuring the smooth delivery of products, responding to queries, and acting as the connective tissue between all YPO teams.
This year’s NCSW themes reflect the evolving landscape of customer service:
Monday focuses on evolving customer needs, which addresses the increased demands and expectations of customers, and how customer service teams are adapting to meet these.
Tuesday, service with respect, focuses on why it is imperative to always treat customer service staff with respect and dignity and to address the growing trend of unacceptable abuse that customer-facing employees may receive.
Wednesday’s theme is productivity, growth and innovation, specifically how customer service teams contribute to organisational success by working efficiently and embracing new ideas to better serve customers.
Thursday’s is employee engagement, exploring how empowered and engaged workforces are the key to a positive customer experience.
And Friday is customer service recognition day, a celebration of all customer-facing employees, recognising their hard-work, dedication and drive.
Looking ahead customer service remains an integral part of YPO’s day-to-day service and is central to all that we do.
Customer service will continue to be central to YPO’s mission. We remain committed to delivering first-class service to all our customers, every day.
Let’s take this opportunity to thank our incredible teams and reaffirm our commitment to excellence in customer service.
