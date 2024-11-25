Celebrating five years of stronger UK and Canada partnerships

UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) celebrates five years of focus in Canada, highlighting successes and future ambitions.

In 2019, UKRI North America expanded to include Canada, followed by establishing a physical presence in Ottawa in 2021.

Over the past five years, the UKRI Canada presence has been instrumental in developing partnerships, nurturing talent and facilitating groundbreaking research between the UK and Canada.

Facilitating collaboration

The UKRI Canada presence is based within the British High Commission in Ottawa and works closely with the rest of UKRI North America based at the British Embassy in Washington, DC.

The Canada presence plays a central role in facilitating collaboration between UK and Canadian policymakers, research funders and innovation agencies.

With achievements in fields from quantum technology to climate resilience, UKRI’s presence in Canada has strengthened research and innovation across both countries.

Highlights and milestones

While not exhaustive, some highlights of the last five years include:

2019

UKRI North America formally launches at the Canadian Science Policy Conference to cover Canada in its portfolio.

The following years have seen an impressive array of milestones, each building on the last.

2020

UK-Canada initiatives responded to global needs, focusing on agricultural innovation, artificial intelligence and COVID-19 resilience.

2021

A physical presence in Ottawa was established, bolstering UKRI’s ability to engage with Canadian partners directly.

2022

UK-Canada collaborations expanded further with joint efforts in quantum technology, regenerative medicine and Arctic science, areas of critical mutual interest.

2023

UKRI and its Canadian counterparts launched the International Joint Initiative for Research in Climate Change Adaptation and Mitigation, addressing one of the world’s most urgent challenges.

2024

This year marked an historic moment as the UK and Canada signed dual memoranda of understanding on Science, Technology and Innovation.

In the same year, UKRI and the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council (NSERC) signed the first UKRI-NSERC collaborative agreement.

The agreement further enhanced cooperation in emerging fields like quantum technology, critical minerals and biomanufacturing.

Reflecting on a shared journey

Christopher Smith, UKRI International Champion said:

This five-year milestone is an invitation to reflect on this shared journey and look forward to future endeavours. International research and innovation is central to the UKRI Strategy, and partnerships with Canada will remain a cornerstone of our efforts to drive research that addresses the needs of society, fosters economic growth, and builds a more resilient, knowledge-driven world.

Valuable partnerships

UKRI has a close and valued relationship with stakeholders in Canada, including federal and provincial funding agencies.

For example, over the last few years, UKRI has been developing joint programmes to maximise research and innovation opportunities for Canada and the UK, working with:

Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council

Canadian Institutes of Health Research

NSERC

Impactful opportunities are underscored by innovative funding mechanisms that empower researchers and innovators through agency partnerships, targeted funding and mobility opportunities, like the UK-Canada Globalink doctoral exchange scheme.

Looking ahead

UKRI North America is committed to building on the success achieved to date.

By continuing to foster productive relationships with Canadian partners, UKRI aims to drive forward research and innovation initiatives that address pressing global challenges and deliver tangible benefits for communities in both countries.