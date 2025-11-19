Welsh Government
Celebrating Local Food Partnerships at the Wales Real Food and Farming Conference
The Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies, has confirmed that the Welsh Government is on track to deliver £2 million funding for Local Food Partnerships in 2025-26.
The announcement was made yesterday [18 November] at the Wales Real Food and Farming conference taking place in Bridgend - an independent conference on sustainable food and farming
Communities across Wales will benefit from stronger local food networks as every local authority in Wales now has an active partnership supporting local producers, tackling food poverty and promoting healthier food choices.
Local Food Partnerships bring together farmers, community organisations, public bodies and businesses to build resilient food systems. The funding, enables partnerships to develop infrastructure, create new local supply opportunities and support growers entering horticulture.
Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies, said:
Our Community Food Strategy set out how there are opportunities to encourage local food supply by building relationships between local producers, food and drink businesses and the network of community food initiatives.
Better connections within communities around food can be used to encourage healthier food choices, tackle food poverty and support social inclusion. Importantly, encouraging environmentally responsible production methods, through community-based growing and horticulture, can provide benefits for our natural environment.
All of this aligns with our ambition to connect communities, drive progress for a healthier Wales, create green jobs and growth, and provide opportunity for every family.
I’m delighted to see the exciting opportunities that are being created through the Local Food Partnerships Funding - which brings people together to consider ways to drive forwards sustainable food and farming in Wales.
To date, 22 small-scale projects have been awarded grants of up to £22,500 to deliver innovative practices in local authority areas across Wales. Examples include:
- Bwyd Powys Food piloting a scheme for subsidised veg boxes, cooking classes and shared meals in Flying Start settings, working with the Council, Health Boad and local growers
- Bwyd Ceredigion mapping current and potential edible horticulture provision, co-producing a horticultural diversification action plan with farmers
- Conwy Food Partnership developing a targeted engagement campaign to embed community voices into the food partnership
Food Sense Wales, the delivery arm of Sustainable Food Places for Wales, has been overseeing this process through a central supporting role for the Local Food Coordinators, which includes one to one and peer support; encouraging the development.
Pearl Costello, Sustainable Food Places Manager at Food Sense Wales, said:
It’s great to see Wales’ network of Local Food Partnerships flourishing and creating a real, positive impact in their communities. It’s also really encouraging to see a diverse range of projects being supported.
These grants will help communities across Wales respond to their areas’ needs as they work to create healthier, more resilient and sustainable local food systems.
A list of all grants awarded can also be found on the Food Sense Wales Resources page Food Sense Wales
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/celebrating-local-food-partnerships-wales-real-food-and-farming-conference
