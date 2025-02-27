Buckingham Palace
Celebrating Muslim Women at Darjeeling Express
In the week marking the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan for millions of Muslims across the globe, The King and Queen celebrated the creativity and contribution of Muslim women during an event at Darjeeling Express, an Indian restaurant in central London.
Opened in Soho in 2017 by Indian-born British restauranteur Asma Khan, Darjeeling Express is now based in London’s Kingly Court, the restaurant is run by an all-female team. During Ramadan, Asma donates the restaurant’s entire proceeds to charity and sends food packages to hospitals as part of the Zakat al Fitr, an obligatory charitable donation of food to the poor and needy before the end of Ramadan.
Their Majesties met families who are being supported by Doorstep, a charity which provides goods and services to members of the Muslim community who are living in temporary accommodation.
Sadiya Ahmed of Everyday Muslim – a unique organisation which is working to document the presence and contribution of Muslim life in Britain through images, interviews and documents – have a workshop on the influence of Islamic art on William Morris. Their Majesties spoke to Sadiya about the work the organisation does as part of their archival project to raise awareness about Muslim heritage in history, arts and culture.
Muslim women from the worlds of sport, art and business spoke to Their Majesties about their work and plans for the month of Ramadan. The King and Queen helped pack dates that will be sent for Iftaar (the fast-breaking evening meal) to hospitals during the holy month. Traditionally, dates are eaten as the first food to break the fast at sunset during Ramadan, following the example of the Prophet Mohammed.
After the engagement, The King popped next door to Imad’s Syrian Kitchen to meet British Syrians who are active in their community, including filmmakers, doctors, and charity workers. Imad’s Syrian Kitchen was founded by Imad Alarnab, a Syrian chef, entrepreneur and refugee who ran multiple restaurants in Damascus before they were destroyed in the war. Imad arrived in London in 2015 and opened his Syrian Kitchen in early 2020.
The King and Queen have long shown support for other faiths in the UK and throughout the Commonwealth. As Prince of Wales, His Majesty met leaders of all the main faiths and denominations, and visited many sacred sites and places of worship across the world. His Majesty has worked for many years on fostering inter-faith dialogue and supporting a greater understanding between religions.
Original article link: https://www.royal.uk/news-and-activity/2025-02-26/celebrating-muslim-women-at-darjeeling-express
