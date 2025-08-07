Celebrating National Play Day at London Zoo with John Lyon’s Charity

‘Never work with children or animals’, goes that old saying. This week I was fortunate enough to mix the two with a fantastic afternoon at London Zoo hosted by John Lyon’s Charity. I spent time with 500 children from London youth groups supported by the charity, all having a great day out.

That’s what many of us remember from the summer holidays of our childhoods: time spent playing, exploring and learning new things with family and friends. Fond memories of the precious days of childhood before the realities of adult life set in.

For too many children around England, these are not opportunities at their fingertips. Big days out involving entrance fees or travel can be expensive, parents often have to juggle their working hours and spaces for children to play are unsafe or unwelcoming.

Days like the one organised at the Zoo this week by the John Lyon’s charity can be life-changing for children. Held on National Play Day (August 6th) to mark the 10th anniversary of John Lyon’s Charity’s School Holiday Activity Fund, the event welcomed children from disadvantaged backgrounds: from low-income families, some with additional needs or disabilities, others with different vulnerabilities like being refugees.

For many of these children, it was their first visit to a zoo – I witnessed their excitement and joy at being in beautiful surroundings, learning about ZSL’s work to protect different animal species, and seeing some of these animals for the first time. I joined children from St Mary’s Ukrainian School for a talk about the zoo’s resident lions and heard their insightful questions – evidence, for me, how important events are that keep children’s interest in learning alive over the longer school holidays.

To date, John Lyon’s Charity’s School Holiday Activity Fund has delivered more than 1,000 grants worth over £4 million to grassroots organisations in north and west London since 2015, offing local community groups the chance to run free and low-cost activities during the holidays.

As Children’s Commissioner, I am constantly reminded how vital play is to a happy and healthy childhood. Alongside a safe home and a great education, play is one of the building blocks of growing up. It is through play as children that we start exploring the world around us, forming friendships, developing skills, expanding our imagination, and growing in confidence.

Play should never be seen as a luxury – it is essential for our children’s development. Play supports children’s mental and physical wellbeing, it gives them the chance to be themselves and helps them develop social and emotional skills.

Children from low-income families – many from the most impoverished backgrounds – have spoken to me about the sense of shame that comes from missing out, whether that is because there is nothing on offer nearby or because their families cannot afford to sign them up for activities. Every child deserves to feel the freedom, joy and excitement that play brings and no child should miss out on opportunities. I hope every child gets the chance this summer to experience the importance of play, no matter their background.