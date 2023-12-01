Celebrating Scotland’s Food and Drink Sector

Cabinet Secretary wrote to producers and businesses.

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon has praised Scotland’s food and drink sector in a St Andrews Day letter to producers and businesses.

She wrote:

“Scotland’s food and drink sector is worth £15 billion to our economy, supports thousands of jobs and businesses and is a success story at home and internationally.

“That is something worth celebrating this St Andrew’s Day and I know that many people in Scotland and all around the world will be marking their own celebrations of our national day with some of our great food and drink produce.

Ms Gougeon acknowledged that industry faced a challenging year and highlighted the continued appeal of Scottish products in foreign markets.

She wrote:

“There is no doubt that the sector has borne the brunt of an array of significant challenges in recent years. Brexit has created serious, long-term harms, including labour shortages, new trade barriers for exporters, whilst also driving up inflation in food and supply chain costs. The sector has repeatedly had to respond and adapt as a result.

“This week I attended a trade event in Paris where some of our nation’s finest products were on offer - and it is clear that the appetite for Scottish products abroad remains strong.

“Food is a fundamental need for all of us, and so, I want to thank the industry, including our farmers, fishers, crofters, food manufacturers and producers who are at the heart of our communities, including our rural, coastal and island communities.

“You all play a vital role in keeping the sector operating and supplying our food each and every day.”