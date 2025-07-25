Celebrating Scottish innovation

Summit to capitalise on economic potential.

Scotland’s first National Innovation Week will take place later this year, Business Minister Richard Lochhead has announced.

Taking place from Monday 22 September to Friday 26 September, it will celebrate Scotland’s proud legacy of innovation while showcasing the country’s global leadership in pioneering the transformative technologies and industries of the future.

The centrepiece will be a summit, which will take place in Edinburgh on Thursday 25 September and bring together industry and academia to drive forward shared ambitions and working across industries to deliver on ambitions and achieve global presence.

Scotland’s National Innovation Strategy sets out four key areas to capitalise on competitive advantage:

advanced manufacturing

energy transition

health and life sciences

data and digital technologies

The Business Minister visit ONE BioHub, the home for life sciences in Aberdeen, to discuss the sector’s innovations and ambitions for growth.

Mr Lochhead said:

“Scotland is a nation of inventors, creators and problem solvers. We invented the steam engine and the television, and discovered penicillin. Today we stand at the forefront of the next wave of transformative technologies which not only offer immense potential for economic growth but also powerful tools to tackle the global challenges of our time – from healthcare and energy to climate change.

“Companies across Scotland are speeding up the development of new drugs and medicines through automation, pioneering the energy systems of the future and developing the space and satellite technology to help tackle climate change – to give just a few examples.

“It is essential that we seize these opportunities to benefit both our economy and society. Scotland’s first National Innovation Week marks a pivotal moment to turn ambition into action and cement our place as a truly global innovation nation.”

Background

Hosting an Innovation Summit as part of a National Innovation Week is a Scottish Government commitment 2025/26.

Scotland’s National Innovation Strategy

ONE BioHub is the home for life sciences in Aberdeen - an innovative space accelerating research commercialisation and boosting the entrepreneurial ecosystem in north east Scotland. Life sciences businesses co-locate and grow with a thriving peer group of researchers, innovators and entrepreneurs to translate world-leading science to the marketplace. ONE BioHub provides start-up, spinout and scaling life sciences businesses with laboratories and offices and fully customisable grow-on space.