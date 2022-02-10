NCFE
Celebrating success: reflecting on our past Aspiration Awards winners
This February, we're launching our Aspiration Awards 2022. The awards are all about honouring the success of learners, educators and educational organisations across the UK – because we know that behind every success, there is aspiration.
Success has more than one definition. It could be going above and beyond to exceed expectations, overcoming obstacles to achieve the unexpected, or coming up with innovative ways of working to help others to achieve. This is why we're aiming to recognise those individuals who are doing exceptional things in education, through categories such as Teacher/Tutor of the Year, Learner of the Year, and Against All Odds.
And, to recognise even more deserving winners this year, we’ve introduced two new categories: Apprentice of the Year and Support Staff of the Year.
So, in celebration of our Aspiration Awards 2022, we wanted to take a look back at some previous winners – to highlight exactly what the awards are all about and encourage you to submit your own applications.
Katie Albert – Learner of the Year, 2021
Last year’s Learner of the Year, Katie, demonstrated a true passion for working within the education sector when she started her journey at Blackpool and the Fylde College on our Level 2 Diploma for the Early Years Practitioner. With her strong work ethic, Katie was able to complete a maths qualification alongside the main programme, which included a weekly industry placement where she immersed herself in the role of an early years practitioner.
Through her hard work and determination, Katie was then able to progress onto the T Level in education and childcare. Katie also went on to volunteer as a Department for Education (DfE) T Level Ambassador, helping to shape future practice.
Katie’s tutor, Anna Turner, said:
“Katie is a credit to herself, Blackpool and the Fylde College, and the emerging workforce within the primary education sector. She always thrives on her challenges and desire to highlight civic recognition of the early years and education sector.”
Yuzu Training – Centre of the Year, 2021
Yuzu Training, our Centre of the Year 2021, continues to provide exceptional opportunities for learners. A key client of Yuzu Training is the Scoff’s Franchise of Costa Coffee, made up of 95 stores. This partnership began in 2014, and since then Yuzu Training has helped over 200 apprentices achieve their career goals.
Its unique approach to linking the apprenticeship standards with Costa’s ethics enables the centre to provide career paths from barista to store manager, with learners gaining an understanding of sustainability and environmental awareness along the way.
Ruth Cole, Operations Director at Yuzu Training, said:
“Winning this award is to the credit of the amazing work the team, the learners and our key employer Scoff’s Franchise invest into the success of the centre. Many thanks to NCFE for your continued support.”
Emma Owen – Pupil of the Year, 2018
After a tough start and expulsions from previous schools, Emma, a learner at Everton Free School, re-engaged with education to reach her potential, and her resilient and determined nature set her on course for a bright future.
By 2021, Emma had received offers from all three universities she applied to and aspired to begin a degree apprenticeship shortly after.
Emma said:
“Without the variety of skills that I gained at Everton and through completing the NCFE qualification, I wouldn’t have believed in myself enough to go on to university. I am forever grateful for the opportunities I was given there and winning the Pupil of the Year award was one of the many highlights.”
Whatever success looks like to you, we want your help to recognise more people like Katie, Emma and Yuzu Training. You can now submit an application for our Aspiration Awards 2022. You can also read more about this year's categories for the Aspiration Awards.
