Celebrating the 15th anniversary of cycle hire with exciting photography competition

Transport for London (TfL) and Santander are celebrating the 15th anniversary of cycle hire in the capital, with a competition to find 15 iconic images of Santander Cycles that showcase London's beautiful natural landscapes, landmarks and hidden gems.

Riders are encouraged to capture a moment with their Santander Cycle - whether it's a famous landmark, a peaceful park, or a golden-hour sunset. The 15 winning photographs will showcase beautiful sights that define cycling in the capital.

TfL is working with Wildlife Photographer of the Year at the Natural History Museum, London, who will help judge the best photographs and select 15 winning shots. Those 15 winners will receive a free annual Santander Cycles membership (worth £120) and a pair of tickets to the Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition at the Natural History Museum (valid October 2025 - June 2026). One first prize winner will also receive five tickets to a breakfast reception at the museum on 6 November and a chance to explore the museum before it opens to the public.

TfL and Santander made significant improvements to the Santander Cycles scheme in March by doubling the day pass ride time to one hour and reducing the price of hiring an e-bike. Now customers can make unlimited journeys under 60 minutes in a 24-hour period for just £3.50. The changes are helping to make cycling more accessible to Londoners and tourists and providing them with affordable and green methods of travelling across the capital.

London's Walking and Cycling Commissioner, Will Norman, said:

'For 15 years, TfL's cycle hire scheme has helped make cycling more accessible and supported Londoners to choose cleaner, healthier ways to get around - playing a key role in the Mayor's plans for a more sustainable city.

'I encourage Londoners to enter this anniversary competition. There are some fantastic prizes up for grabs and it's a great opportunity to celebrate the brilliant places you can discover by bike, whether it's a famous London landmark or a hidden gem off the beaten track.'

David Eddington, Head of Cycle Hire at TfL, said:

'The London cycle hire scheme has become an iconic London transport mode over the past 15 years, much loved, and photographed, by millions of Londoners and visitors. We are excited to celebrate this by partnering with the Natural History Museum to find 15 photographs that showcase some of the amazing things you can see cycling in London. We and Santander are committed to further improving and growing the scheme in the future so even more people can discover the joy of cycling.'

Melissa Noakes, Head of Sponsorships and Events at Santander UK, said:

'We're incredibly proud to have helped millions of Londoners and visitors each year explore the city through the Santander Cycles scheme. It has been an honour to watch the scheme grow and evolve over the past 15 years, and to work alongside TfL in this fantastic partnership for the past ten. Watch this space for more exciting projects to come from us in the coming months.'

To enter the competition riders simply need to email their photograph to cyclehire15@tfl.gov.uk before the 10 September.

Riders are encouraged to explore London's hidden gems as well as famous landmarks and parks and the new Santander Cycles 'Side Quest' cycling routes are perfect for this. These routes, accessible through a dedicated website and QR codes on Santander Cycles, encourage users to discover hidden gems and unique experiences beyond typical tourist hotspots. The routes are themed, offering diverse experiences like "Thrift Store Tour," "Park Life," and "The Brutalist," with the goal of making cycling a fun and integral part of exploring London.

The fifteenth anniversary of cycle hire in London is part of TfL's 25th anniversary campaign and several Santander Cycles will be transformed with a TfL 25th anniversary inspired design. TfL also launched a search to find superfans of public transport earlier in the year to celebrate its quarter of century and two young cycling superfans recently enjoyed a behind the scenes tour of the Santander Cycles depot as part of their prize.

15 years of cycle hire in London

30 July 2010 - Cycle hire is launched in the capital and 6.2m hires are made in the first 12 months of the scheme

July 2012 - Almost 47,000 hires - the most in one day since the scheme launched

December 2013 - Cycle hire extends east, west and south with the opening of 150 new docking stations, with new stations in Wandsworth, Hammersmith & Fulham, Lambeth and Kensington & Chelsea

May 2015 - Santander and TfL launch a seven-year partnership and Santander Cycles launch

May 2015 - The Santander Cycles app was launched to make it easier to find and hire bikes

June 2016 - The scheme breaks the 50 million hire mark

January 2016 - Santander Cycles expands to the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park with eight new docking stations

2016 - All cycles are fitted with laser lights to increase visibility. The lights project a symbol of a bicycle six metres in front of the cycle, onto the ground, giving cyclists a larger footprint on the road

October 2017 - The next generation of Santander Cycles arrive in London. The new cycles offer riders improved handling, safety and comfort, with a new gel saddle, lower frame, tyres with puncture prevention, new gear hub and improved front and rear lighting

February 2018 - Santander Cycles extend to Brixton with eight new docking stations

November 2018 - The process of hiring a cycle was made easier with a quicker booking process and the introduction of contactless payments

December 2019 - New docking stations open at Blackfriars, Victoria, Queensway and Paddington rail stations

2019 - More than 1.7 million hires using the Santander Cycles app during the year

3 July 2020 - TfL and Santander celebrate ten years of London's flagship cycle hire scheme with a search to find the scheme's most dedicated users

December 2021 - 2021 saw highest ever use of Santander Cycles with more than 10,900,000 hires in 2021 as part of a wider increase in cycling in the capital

September 2022 - TfL and Santander introduce e-bikes to London's Santander Cycles scheme

December 2022 - London's iconic Santander Cycles hire scheme sees yet another record-breaking year in 2022

February 2023 - Santander Cycles expanded its network with new seven docking stations in Southwark

Summer 2024 - 1,400 additional e-bikes were added to the fleet, giving many more Londoners the opportunity to benefit from an affordable, convenient and sustainable way of travelling

March 2025 - The day pass ride time is doubled to one hour and the price of hiring an e-bike is reduced

About Santander Cycles

Santander Cycles covers 100 square kilometres of London, making it one of the largest cycle hire schemes in Europe

Since launching in July 2010, more than 143 million journeys have been made

More than 26 million hires made using the Santander Cycles app since it launched in 2019. The free app is available on the iTunes and Android App Stores, searching for Santander Cycles

Santander Cycles can be hired from as little as £3.50 a day for an unlimited number of on-hour journeys

About Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Wildlife Photographer of the Year is the Natural History Museum's annual competition and exhibition highlighting the unique and beautiful relationship between photography, science and art.

What began in 1965 as a magazine competition with just 361 entries has blossomed into one of the world's most prestigious photography awards, with over 60,000 entries each year and a touring exhibition seen by millions around the globe.

About the Natural History Museum

The Natural History Museum is a world-leading science centre and one of the most visited attractions in the UK. A global source of curiosity, inspiration and joy, our vision is to build a future in which both people and the planet thrive. We aim to be a catalyst for change, engaging advocates for the planet in everything that we do. Our 350 scientists are finding solutions to the planetary emergency in all aspects of life.

Visit, join and support the Natural History Museum today.

Protecting the planet. It's in our nature.