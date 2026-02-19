techUK
Celebrating the 2026 Tech 200: showcasing the UK’s fastest-growing public sector tech innovators
techUK is pleased to once again partner with Tussell and The Data City on the 2026 Tech 200 list.
The list recognises the 200 fastest‑growing technology suppliers serving the UK public sector. This growth is calculated using publicly released procurement invoice data, collected and analysed by Tussell. A company’s placement on the list is determined their percentage growth in direct public sector revenue between the last FY23/24 and FY24/25.
This year’s list is especially exciting for techUK as a record 31 members have made the list, up from 27 last year. This achievement reflects not only their impressive growth but also the strength and depth of the wider membership community. We recognise and celebrate our members’ growth and positive contribution to digital transformation in the public sector.
