Celebrating the FE learners leading change at the Good for Me, Good for FE Awards

In December 2025, the House of Lords provided a fitting backdrop for the Good for Me, Good for FE Awards, bringing together learners, college staff, and sector partners to celebrate the powerful social impact being driven by further education.

Now in its third annual awards, Good for Me, Good for FE has grown into a national movement championing volunteering, fundraising, and community action across the further education (FE) sector. What began during the pandemic as a response to urgent local need has since engaged more than 150 colleges, generated over £1 million in social value, and embedded social action as a meaningful part of the learner experience.

The awards ceremony celebrated the individuals and initiatives demonstrating how FE learners contribute positively to their communities, developing skills, confidence and civic responsibility alongside their studies.

Celebrating learner-led change

One of the highlights of the event was the Student Volunteer of the Year award, sponsored by NCFE and judged by David Gallagher, Chief Executive at NCFE. The category showcased the breadth of learner contribution and the different ways students are driving change locally and nationally.

Sultan Arel, from East Coast College, was recognised for her long-term volunteering with The Samaritans, where she supports daily operations and trains new volunteers. With over 250 volunteering hours, Sultan’s commitment to supporting others and her determination have made her an inspirational role model within her college and wider community.

Autumn Barker, from North Hertfordshire College, was celebrated for her volunteering with the Lister Hospital Carers Experience Team, supporting families and strengthening links between her college and local health services. Her contribution has already supported progression into a mental health nursing apprenticeship, demonstrating the connection between social action and future careers.

The award was ultimately presented to Olivia Cook, from Newark College (Lincoln College Group). Following the tragic loss of her father to knife crime, Olivia founded Cookie’s Crusaders, a charity dedicated to raising awareness, education and funds to tackle knife crime.

Through more than 880 hours of volunteering, Olivia has led extensive fundraising, installed bleed kits across Newark, trained as a Stop the Bleed instructor, and delivered lifesaving education to students, staff and members of the public. By working with colleges, local authorities, police and community partners, Olivia has helped generate sustained conversations and action around knife crime prevention.

Her courage, leadership and commitment exemplify the values at the heart of Good for Me, Good for FE.

NCFE’s role in championing learner impact

We were proud to support this year’s awards through sponsorship and sector leadership. While David Gallagher contributed to the awards as a member of the judging panel, Dr Rebecca Conway, Director of Research and Innovation at NCFE, represented the organisation on the day at the House of Lords.

As an educational charity, NCFE is committed to supporting initiatives that recognise achievement in all its forms and widen opportunities for learners to make a positive difference in their communities.

Looking ahead

The awards also marked an important milestone for the programme, with the announcement of the Change Maker Programme, launching in January 2026. NCFE is supporting this next phase through the endorsement of programme content, helping to ensure the content is robust, credible and aligned with good learning and assessment practice.

The image below captures partners coming together to celebrate the launch of an expanded partnership to take the Change Maker Programme to the next level.

The programme aims to recognise the skills that learners develop through social action, including leadership, collaboration and civic responsibility, reinforcing the value of learning that happens beyond the classroom.

As Good for Me, Good for FE continues to grow, it highlights the vital role further education plays in building stronger communities and empowering learners as active citizens.

Find out more about NCFE’s involvement in Good for Me, Good for FE, including how the programme supports colleges and learners to generate social value.