Celebrating the impact of Reading Recovery
Reading Recovery professionals in Europe are celebrating their work and the achievements of children who participated in the Reading Recovery programme.
During the two weeks of 13th – 24th May 2024 we will be asking:
- What’s special about Reading Recovery?
- What does progress look like?
- What do Reading Recovery teachers do?
- What difference has Reading Recovery made?
- How do we know that Reading Recovery works?
- Why does Reading Recovery work?
Read more about Celebating the impact of Reading Recovery.
Original article link: https://www.ucl.ac.uk/reading-recovery-europe/news/2024/may/celebrating-impact-reading-recovery
Job quality impacts wellbeing more than education, income or gender30/04/2024 09:10:00
The impact of job quality on wellbeing is of a similar magnitude to that of health, outshining more traditional factors, finds a report co-authored by Professor Francis Green and Dr Sangwoo Lee.
Helping young people to recognise and challenge online conspiracy and misinformation22/04/2024 12:25:00
Professor Arthur Chapman joins the Commission on Countering Online Conspiracy in Schools launched last week by the Pears Foundation and Public First.
Young adults taking longer to find work than preceding generation19/04/2024 12:25:00
The proportion of UK graduates who found work straight out of university fell by nearly 30% between those born in the late 70s to those a decade younger, finds a new study led by a UCL researcher.
IOE is world-leading for Education in QS subject rankings for 11th year11/04/2024 14:10:00
IOE, UCL’s Faculty of Education and Society, is Number 1 place to study Education for the eleventh year running in the 2024 QS World University Rankings by Subject.
UCL retains top global ranking for education and architecture & built environment11/04/2024 12:05:00
UCL remains ranked in the top 10 globally in 10 subject areas in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024, the world’s most consulted university ranking, including two first-place rankings.
How UCL research helped achieve the UKs’ first cyberflashing conviction26/03/2024 12:25:00
The first conviction of cyberflashing under the Online Safety Bill in England and Wales, which was directly informed by UCL research evidencing the online harms of a ‘dangerously normalised’ practice.
Research bridges evidence gap on how colleges support young people in further education22/03/2024 12:25:00
IOE, UCL’s Faculty of Education and Society and the Association of Colleges (AoC) have published an interim report exploring staff perceptions of the educational provision offered for 14-16-year-olds in further education (FE) colleges and its value for these learners.
How is the British Empire and its legacy being taught in schools?14/03/2024 14:10:00
Researchers at UCL and the University of Oxford seek insights from current and past teachers across England, to map how empire and interrelated topics of migration and belonging are approached in English secondary schools.