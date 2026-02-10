Welsh Government
Celebrating the people and projects strengthening our communities
This week, during Welsh Charities Week, the Welsh Government is celebrating the charities and volunteers who help hold communities together across Wales. Every day, they provide practical help, create connections and offer support when it is needed most.
Around 27% of people in Wales volunteer formally with charities and organisations, forming the backbone of community life in towns, villages and cities across the country.
To help charities continue this vital work, the Welsh Government is providing £10.9 million this year to Third Sector Support Wales, an increase of £2.3 million on last year. This funding helps organisations remain strong and sustainable, enabling them to focus on supporting people and communities.
Alongside this, the Welsh Government is investing more than £3.57 million directly in volunteering this year, an increase of £1.76 million. This support helps local volunteer centres connect people with opportunities to get involved and enables communities to respond to local needs. Through WCVA and County Voluntary Councils, charities also receive targeted support, including grants that help young people lead change locally and make a positive difference in their communities.
One organisation benefiting from this investment is GISDA in Gwynedd, which supports young people aged 16 to 25 who are facing homelessness or disadvantage. From hubs in Caernarfon, Blaenau Ffestiniog and Pwllheli, GISDA provides safe accommodation, training opportunities, mental health services and bilingual support, helping young people regain stability and build a more positive future.
Chief Executive of GISDA, Siân Tomos, recently said:
Every young person we work has their own personal story, and it’s so powerful to see them grow in confidence and begin shaping a more positive future. Working closely with partners in the public sector ensures young people receive the support they need, and the backing of Welsh Government helps make this possible. It’s a privilege to come into work each day and be inspired by the determination and resilience of the young people we support, as well as the commitment of our volunteers.
Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice, Jane Hutt, recently said:
Charities like GISDA show the life-changing difference the voluntary sector makes every day, with young people who once faced uncertainty now gaining skills, confidence and hope.
During Welsh Charities Week, I want to thank every volunteer and charity worker across Wales for their dedication, and I encourage everyone to continue supporting the charities and volunteering efforts that enrich our communities.
Our investment of nearly £11 million this year reflects our commitment to ensuring charities have the support they need to thrive. Together, we are building stronger, more connected communities across Wales.
