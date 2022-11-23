Celebrating the profession: The APM Project Management Awards 2022

It was a night to remember for the project profession, at the APM project Management Awards 2022.

The annual APM Project Management Awards are a highlight in the profession’s calendar, recognising and celebrating incredible achievements over the past year.

Hundreds attended the event, Sponsored by RPC UK Ltd, at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge, London on Monday 21 November. Comedian Hugh Dennis hosted the event, while awards were presented to a variety of projects, programmes and individuals. The ceremony was also streamed online, enabling people around the world to feel part of the proceedings.

In his opening speech, APM’s Chief Executive, Professor Adam Boddison, yesterday said:

“They say that, in project management, change is the only constant. I don’t believe that’s entirely true, because these awards show the constant ability of our profession to meet whatever challenges come its way. “Believe me when I say how impressed our judges have been with the calibre of entries this year. Even by the standards of these awards, the quality of entries has been exceptionally high.”

Awards were presented across a variety of categories, including Contribution to Project Management; Innovation in Project Management; Safe Project Management; PMO of the Year; Social Project of the Year and many more.

The APM Outstanding Achievement Award 2022 was presented to Nick Smallwood, Chief Executive Officer of the Infrastructure and Projects Authority and Head of Government's Project Delivery Function, in recognition of his many achievements during a celebrated career in project management and delivery.

He yesterday commented:

“It’s a great honour to be presented with the Outstanding Achievement Award. "I find great satisfaction in working within a profession that truly transforms the country that we live in. Projects ultimately deliver the public services that allow the UK to thrive, innovate and prosper – and people are of course at the very heart of this. "This award is not just recognition for me, but also other government project professionals who are working tirelessly on our shared ambition to drive major improvement in project delivery."

Winners' reactions

Contribution to Project Management: Not-for-profit – Defence Equipment & Support

Mark Geoghegan, Head Of Project Delivery, Defence Equipment & Support (DE&S), yesterday said:

“It’s incredible to have won. The whole organisation has worked incredibly hard. It’s an amazing achievement. The team is really jubilant.”

PMO of the Year – Openreach FND PMO

Catherine Lumb, Delivery Office Senior Manager, Openreach, yesterday said:

"This is an absolute career highlight. It's also a testament to the PMO team who I work with every day."

Technology Project of the Year – Heathrow Terminal Drop Off Charge, Heathrow Airport Ltd

Steve Bogg, Programme Lead, Heathrow Airport Ltd, yesterday said:

“This award means a huge amount of thanks to our team who pulled together to deliver this project. We used a multitude of supply chain partners to deliver this project and we relly pulled a massive team together and we delivered outstanding benefits for the airport. “I would like to say a huge thanks to our delivery partners: Atkins on IT; Arup, strategic partner; APCOA, operational lead; Ferrovial, delivery partner; and Mott MacDonald, surface access strategy.”

Overall Project of the Year – Firemain Replacement Project, Heathrow Airport Ltd

Nicky Hibbs, Senior Project Manager, Heathrow Ltd, yesterday said:

“To be shortlisted is a major achievement but to win – twice – is phenomenal."

Kelly Stone, Head of Aerospace an Infrastructure Engineering, Heathrow Ltd, added:

“We’re speechless! We started this project during the COVID pandemic, in hi-vis and face masks. We worked hard to deliver a successful project in line with our requirements."

