Celebrating Volunteers Week

Volunteers’ Week is an annual UK-wide campaign held from the first Monday in June to celebrate and recognise the contributions of volunteers.

As a company, we recognise the vital role volunteers play in supporting charities and community groups. By empowering our staff to volunteer we are not only contributing to meaningful causes but also offering our employees opportunities to develop new skills, meet new people and enhance their overall health and wellbeing. We are proud to provide our employees with the opportunity to volunteer for up to one day per year, enabling them to make a difference in local communities.

So far this year, 74 staff members have booked their volunteering leave, collectively contributing over 533 hours to good causes. Their efforts are creating lasting social value and supporting positive change in our communities.

Anjam and Tim, both members of our IT department, share their volunteering experience with Featherstone Rovers Foundation.

1. What did you use your volunteer leave for?

A day at Featherstone Rovers Rugby Club supporting the foundation. The Millennium Support Sessions run every Wednesday from 9am to 3pm. They are sports and social sessions where people with Learning difficulties participate in a variety of sports, as well as having some leisure time to play pool or darts etc.

2. What did you enjoy most about volunteering?

Helping the qualified sport coaches run the sessions and getting involved in the activities. Also, learning more about the Rugby Club and its rich history. It was nice speaking with the participants; one was even an avid Wednesdayite like me!!

3. Which of the YPO values linked to your volunteering experience? (be kind, do the right thing, embrace creativity, make a difference)

Kindness, do the right thing through inclusivity and making a difference come to mind. I think the volunteering we experienced had several cross-cutting themes.

4. Would you recommend volunteering?

Definitely for sure! Going out into our communities helps connect and reminds us there are many different aspects of life and challenges people face.

5. If you could summarise your volunteering experience in 3 words, what would it be?

Empathetic, fun and Inclusive

Here are some quotes from other members of staff who have taken some time to volunteer:

“To spend time with some of the loveliest caring people, but also knowing we are helping out the community really is a rewarding eye-opening, heart warming experience.” – Cheryl, Assistant Category Buyer

“It's a fantastic opportunity to contribute to your community whilst also enjoying a fun day with your colleagues doing something entirely different from your usual routine.” – Susie, Procurement Assistant

“We would implore anyone to take time out to volunteer. It just felt like such a wholesome and rewarding thing to do, and we are proud we work for an organisation that encourages employees to do so.” – Emma, Project Manager