Celebrating Volunteers’ Week 2026

The first week of June marks Volunteers' Week. This is an annual celebration of the contributions of volunteers across the UK. In this blog post, The National Archives’ Volunteer Projects Officer Keith Mitchell reflects on the achievements of our recent volunteering projects.

A copyright entry form for a drawing titled 'A (n)ice bath' by Louis Wain (1900). Catalogue reference: COPY 1/160/123-124

On behalf of The National Archives, I want to recognise and celebrate the work of our volunteers. Whether they have been with us for a few months or over 20 years, volunteers help make our records more accessible. They do this by cataloguing our records, conserving them or supporting our visitors' experiences.

We regularly share blog posts to highlight our volunteers' works. These posts share milestones from projects our volunteers work on that make our records searchable on Discovery, our online catalogue.

Click here for the full press release