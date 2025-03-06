Celebrating World Book Day and the importance of reading

Today is World Book Day, an important moment to reflect on the power of storytelling to inspire, educate and connect young people across the world.

Reading is a fundamental right – one that opens doors, fuels imaginations and shapes futures. Yet, for too many children, this right remains out of reach for a number of reasons.

When I speak to children in different settings I hear about their passion for stories, but common barriers to reading can be a lack of access to books either at home or through local libraries, or more concerningly, low reading levels which drive children and young people away from the pleasure of reading.

In my Big Ambition survey, one 14-year-old girl told me: “The government should give us more opportunities to make a difference and promote the joys of reading in primary and secondary schools.”

This serves as an important reminder that not every child in this country has the same opportunities, not every child will have parents or carers that will sit and read to them. Not every child will grow up in a house where they are surrounded by books and reading, or their local library. Not every child will be brought up or encouraged to read, and not every child will feel that joy, or have the inbuilt confidence to face the challenges that life throws at them.

Cost is also a major obstacle for some when it comes to reading. A nine-year-old told The Big Ambition: “There should be more reading books for children to read to enjoy the reading world.” While another child simply put: “There should be more free reading books.”

Before my time as Children’s Commissioner, I was a teacher, headteacher and a leader of a multi-academy trust. I have seen first-hand how transformative reading can be in shaping young lives: it’s not just a skill, but a gateway to opportunity, empowerment and joy.

Reading opens up new worlds, strengthens self-confidence and sets the foundation for a brighter future. But it’s so much more than just a foundational skill, it is a way to make sense of the world. Children learn to explore different perspectives, cultures and experiences through reading, they build empathy, foster curiosity and develop critical thinking skills. In short reading can be lifechanging for children.

Parents also shared their views with me via The Big Ambition, making clear the value of reading in a child’s life. One parent of an eight-year-old boy warned: “Reading is a fundamental skill, and without support, some children—including mine—are falling behind.”

No child should feel they are falling behind. Every child deserves the support and resources they need to succeed, regardless of their background or the challenges they face.

Through my role as Children’s Commissioner, I have had the privilege of listening to children’s voices. Their words are powerful, and we must listen to them as we shape policies and programs.

The message from children is clear: they want more access to books, more encouragement, and more time to read. Children know what they need to thrive, and it is our responsibility to listen and act.

This World Book Day, we must ensure that every child, no matter their background, has the opportunity to experience the joy of reading. We all have a role to play in breaking down barriers and making books accessible to all.

Books have the power to change lives. They spark imagination, broaden horizons, and equip children with the skills they need to navigate the world. On this World Book Day, let’s commit to making sure that every child has the chance to turn the page and write their own bright future.