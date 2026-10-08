Celebrity parents back Government campaign

A new survey reveals 82% of parents want their family to be more active together, but 6 in 10 (61%) don’t think they’re ‘good enough’ at sport

EastEnders actress and mum Charlie Brooks has joined the nation’s fitness coach and dad Joe Wicks to launch the ‘New Moves Club’ encouraging families across the country to try a new activity together in a bid to get more families active

‘New Moves Club’ is part of the Government’s Let’s Move! campaign, which inspires families with activities that can take just 10 minutes, building up to the recommended 60 minutes a day of active time children need.

New research reveals the majority of parents (82%) would like their family to be more active together. However, the survey shows parental confidence can be a significant barrier - 49% of parents say they are not naturally ‘sporty’, and 61% avoid activities altogether because they don’t think they’ll be ‘good’ at them.

Meanwhile, 68% of parents say it is harder to encourage their children to be active if they are not active themselves.

NHS guidelines recommend that children should aim for an average of at least 60 minutes of physical activity a day, but currently less than half of UK children are getting this recommended amount.

Moving together as a family provides more than just health benefits; the new research has also found it gives them more quality time together (53%), happier children (47%) and less screen time (45%).

To tackle this inactivity amongst children aged 7 – 11, the Government has launched the latest phase of its Let’s Move! campaign with the ‘New Moves Club’ concept, which shows that it’s not about being ‘good’ at a sport or activity – it’s just about joining in together. For children themselves, the number one biggest motivator to get active with their families is to have fun (60%).

A new short film, released to launch the campaign, features EastEnders actress and mum of one, Charlie Brooks, who doesn’t see herself as traditionally sporty but enjoys being active with her family.

She teamed up with leading fitness coach, Joe Wicks, and together they met parents across the country going side-by-side with their kids to take on activities they’ve never tried together before - or never thought they’d be good at – from basketball and cricket to yoga and hula hooping.

Sports Minister Stephanie Peacock said:

Every child deserves the chance to enjoy the benefits of being active. We know that children who get at least an hour of physical activity a day are happier and healthier, but new research shows that many parents lack the confidence to try activities with their children. This year’s Let’s Move! campaign is celebrating having a go, and most importantly having fun. We’re encouraging families to try something new together - whether that’s a kickabout in the park, a quick family walk after school or a dance at home. When parents join in and give it a go, it helps children see that being active is fun, achievable and for everyone.

The campaign celebrates the laughs, wobbles, memories and small moments of achievement that come from getting started and shows that when parents join in - however imperfectly - children feel more confident, engaged and willing to keep going.

Charlie Brooks said:

Children don’t care whether you’re sporty or good at something; they just want you to join in with them. That’s something I’ve learned both as a working mum and an auntie. Looking back, some of the best moments with my daughter and my niece and nephew weren’t necessarily the activities that went perfectly; they’d often be the simple moments spent kicking a ball around in the park, dancing in the kitchen or trying something new at the weekend together - however silly we might look.

Alongside parental confidence, 40% of parents said a lack of time prevents them from taking part in physical activity alongside their children. Let’s Move aims to make it easier for parents to achieve the NHS recommendation, by incorporating 10-minute bursts of physical activity into their day.

Charlie added:

It’s a busy time of year and between work, school runs and the British weather, getting everyone moving can sometimes feel like one more thing to fit into the day. But it’s such a parenting win when you realise you can build movement into routines you have already, even if you only have 10 minutes - and when you see what a difference that makes to the whole family.

Joe Wicks said:

Getting kids active doesn’t need to mean expensive kit or spending hours mastering a skill. It can start with just ten minutes of movement and trying something new together as a family. I always say it doesn’t matter what it looks like - if you’re all having a laugh, getting your bodies moving and getting a boost, then you’re doing it right. When parents get involved, however imperfectly, kids naturally want to keep going. They feel supported, confident, and suddenly being active becomes something the whole family can look forward to.

The campaign is part of the Government’s wider effort to build a healthier and more active nation, which includes a £400 million investment in grassroots facilities that is already giving communities all over the country better spaces to keep fit and play sport. Building early physical activity habits can help people age in good health, as physical activity directly prevents 3.2 million cases of long-term health conditions per year, according to Sport England.

Notes to Editors

Interviews with campaign spokespeople available on request (supporting quotes included below)

Full research findings available upon request (key findings included below)

Joe Wicks’ Top Tips’ for parents (included below)

Full suite of assets including new film and photography

Research findings

The attitudinal research was conducted by Censuswide between 14.08.2026 – 24.08.2026, with a sample of 2,006 parents and guardians of 7–11-year-olds in England only. Findings included:

National Data

The findings show that nearly half (49%) of parents surveyed feel that they’re not naturally ‘sporty’, and just over six in 10 (61%) parents have avoided trying a type of sport or physical activity because they were worried they wouldn’t be good at it.

At the same time, just under seven in 10 parents (68%) admit it’s harder to encourage their children to be active if they’re not active themselves

The vast majority of parents (82%) would like their family to be more active together, and just under 6 in 10 (57%) are worried that their children aren’t getting enough physical activity outside of school.

40% of parents saying a lack of time prevents them from taking part in physical activity alongside their children - while other barriers can include too many other tasks to juggle (27%) and bad weather (25%).

Just over 8 in 10 (82%) parents surveyed believe you can still feel the benefits of movement without being good at an activity.

According to parents, the biggest benefits of taking part in physical activity with their children include more quality time together (53%), happier children (47%) and less screen time (45%).

For children themselves, the number one biggest motivator to get active with their families is simply to have fun (60%), according to the survey.

Joe Wicks Top Tips

1. Make movement fun indoors

Turn everyday tasks into games – race to tidy up, dance together in the kitchen while dinner’s cooking, or try a quick online workout like ‘Activate’. Movement doesn’t need to look like ‘exercise’, it just needs to be fun!

2. Get outside when you can

On cold days, a quick game of tag or a trip to the local park can warm everyone up and kids see it as fun, not a chore. So, wrap up and get out there! But if it’s too wet and windy outside, there’s lots of activities, games and exercises that can be done indoors.

3. Sneak exercise into the school run

Walk, wheel, scoot or cycle together to school to sneak exercise into your daily routine! You can make it playful by counting dogs, racing to lampposts, or let your kids invent a challenge to keep it fun!

4. Don’t worry about getting it right

You don’t need to be a pro before you dive in with your kids! Moving side by side is what it’s all about. Give things like frisbee, swimming, stretching or cycling a go, and let them see you wobble, make mistakes and keep smiling. Having a go and enjoying yourselves is what really matters!

5. Explore local activities

Look out for free, low-cost or accessible events, such as junior parkrun, that you and your family can try together. A change of scene can spark new interests and keep things exciting.

6. Start with 10 minutes

You don’t need hours to get going– start with just 10 minutes of movement together! For 10 minute activities you could try, make sure to check out the New Moves Club activity sheet below. You’ve got this!