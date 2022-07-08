Scottish Government
|Printable version
Census Campaign 2022 – Evaluation Report Phase 1 (February – March 2022)
Background
For over 200 years, Scotland has used 10-yearly census data to underpin national and local decision making. Census Day 2022 was Sunday 20 March, with households initially able to complete the census between 28 February and 1 May.
A marketing campaign was developed to work alongside other levers and communications to support public response overall, and online response specifically.
The campaign was aimed at the general population but also targeted specific groups identified as less likely to complete, or less likely to complete online.
Activity ran across three converging phases of Awareness, Persuasion and Action during February and March.
An extension to the 2022 census deadline was put in place to allow members of the public more time to complete their questionnaire. Further marketing ran from mid-April and throughout May, to support completions. Evaluation is underway to assess this extended activity and will be reported on when complete.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/publications/census-campaign-2022-evaluation-report-phase-1-february-march-2022/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Scottish golf backed by £3m funding08/07/2022 12:05:00
Minister highlights benefits of support for unprecedented summer of golf.
Helping families stay together08/07/2022 10:05:00
Vital funding to help transform family support services and reduce the number of children going into care has been announced.
Plans to introduce regulation of dermal fillers07/07/2022 13:05:00
Consultation overwhelmingly backs tighter regulation of non-surgical cosmetic procedures.
New national targets to tackle long waits for planned care06/07/2022 12:05:00
Ambitious new targets have been set out for NHS Scotland to address the impact of the pandemic on long waiting times for planned care.
Reference to the Supreme Court on independence referendum published06/07/2022 10:15:00
Lord Advocate requested decision to establish Scottish Parliament powers.
Ambitious proposals for land reform05/07/2022 11:05:00
Transformative changes are being proposed to the way Scotland’s land is used and managed in order to ensure greater benefit to communities and the environment.
Improving rural connectivity05/07/2022 10:05:00
Enhanced 4G mobile phone coverage programme reaches halfway point.
Thalidomide Health Grant extended04/07/2022 15:05:00
Thalidomide survivors will now receive lifetime funding from the Scottish Government.