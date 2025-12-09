techUK
Central Government programme wrapped – 2025 in review
The Central Government programme reflects on a milestone year of collaboration, innovation and policy insight. This wrap-up highlights key achievements across digital transformation, skills, procurement and emerging technology, and sets the direction for how techUK and members will work together to shape what comes next.
A year of impact for the central government programme
It has been another busy year for the central government programme at techUK. This year featured:
- 31 market engagement events
- Across five different government departments
- 24 new Central Government Council members elected
- Four member-led webinars in Procurement Week 2025
- Three Public Sector Tech Talks
- Three campaign weeks
- Two supplier summits with GDS
- Two reports
- One flagship public sector conference
- One SME-focused networking event
We wanted to share some highlights behind those numbers.
