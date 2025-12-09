Central Government programme wrapped – 2025 in review

The Central Government programme reflects on a milestone year of collaboration, innovation and policy insight. This wrap-up highlights key achievements across digital transformation, skills, procurement and emerging technology, and sets the direction for how techUK and members will work together to shape what comes next.

A year of impact for the central government programme

It has been another busy year for the central government programme at techUK. This year featured:

31 market engagement events

Across five different government departments

24 new Central Government Council members elected

Four member-led webinars in Procurement Week 2025

Three Public Sector Tech Talks

Three campaign weeks

Two supplier summits with GDS

Two reports

One flagship public sector conference

One SME-focused networking event

We wanted to share some highlights behind those numbers.

Click here for the full press release