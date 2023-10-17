Scottish Government
Centre of Teaching Excellence
Education Secretary announces plans as part of wider reform.
Plans for a new national centre to ensure excellence in teaching across Scotland have been announced by Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth.
The Centre of Teaching Excellence will support research and innovation in teaching practice for all children and young people, with the aim of making Scotland a world-leader in teaching practice.
The centre will be developed in partnership with teachers and professional associations as part of ongoing work to reform Scotland’s education system.
Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth recently said:
“Excellent learning and teaching must be the foundation of all that we do in Scottish education.
“I want to ensure that all of our hard-working teachers are supported and empowered in our classrooms.
“That is why, as part of the education reform agenda, we will establish a new Centre of Teaching Excellence, making Scotland a world-leader in new approaches to learning and teaching.
“Co-designed with our teachers and professional associations, the Centre of Teaching Excellence will put Scotland at the forefront of innovative research in teaching practice.
“We will use the centre to work together with Local Authorities in our shared, national mission to close the attainment gap and deliver truly excellent learning and teaching to all of our children.”
Background:
Next steps for the creation of the Centre of Teaching Excellence will be announced in due course, after engagement with teachers and professional associations.
