Centre stories: How Queen Katherine Academy is helping every pupil achieve with NCFE V Certs

At Queen Katherine Academy in Peterborough, NCFE V Certs are proving to be a powerful way to help every pupil achieve their potential. These Level 1/2 Technical Awards offer a practical and engaging alternative to GCSEs, supporting real-world learning and progression.

The experience of teachers and pupils at Queen Katherine Academy shows how the qualifications can unlock confidence, skills and ambition, especially in mixed-ability classrooms.

The school delivers V Certs in health and social care, child development and care in the early years, graphic design, and music technology. Teachers and pupils agree that the qualifications support not only academic outcomes but also personal growth and future planning.

Meeting the needs of all pupils

Clare Scott, Subject Leader for Early Years Education and Health and Social Care, explains why the school introduced V Certs: “We’ve got mixed-ability classes in vocational subjects, so to be able to offer a Level 1/2 qualification really does embrace everybody achieving something. That’s the goal.”

This flexibility is one of the key reasons many schools are now exploring V Certs. Stories like this showcase the benefits of technical awards for all pupils and highlight how V Certs meet a wide range of needs.

Alia Hussain, Teacher of Health and Social Care and Early Years, adds: “It’s very similar to GCSEs. There’s a huge amount of resources on the NCFE website – you just pick and choose what you want to use and adapt it to your learners.”

Breaking down barriers to learning

The school’s experience reflects one of the main benefits of V Certs, showing how they can engage and support students who may not thrive in traditional assessment environments.

Alia shared a powerful story about one pupil’s journey: “We had one student who came to us with very little English. I sat down and worked with her, translated worksheets and PowerPoints, and she really progressed. She came out with a Level 1 Merit, and now she’s doing the Level 2 extended diploma and hopefully moving on to Level 3 next.

“The NCFE pupil workbooks really helped. I could adapt them to her needs, which scaffolded the learning and gave her both knowledge and soft skills. Now she’s ready to take those into a work placement.”

For Alia, this story reflects something broader: “We’ve had a lot of students who came to us with no confidence in other subjects but found it here. I think it’s the relationships we build with them that really help them to thrive.”

Learning with purpose

V Certs are designed to support pupils with different styles of learning. At Queen Katherine Academy, pupils consistently say their courses gave them direction and skills for life.

Kelsey, studying the Level 2 Technical Award in Health and Social Care, says: “It was fun doing lots of different tasks that you’d be doing in a real health and social care career. I developed my communication skills; it’s even influenced my day-to-day life.”

Eva, who studied Child Development and Care, found the creativity especially rewarding: “I loved that I could present my work in scrapbooks and posters. I didn’t expect it to be so detailed, but it was, and it was great.”

Inspiring future pathways

V Certs are designed to help pupils make informed decisions about their future. Queen Katherine Academy’s pupils are already seeing the benefits.

Kelsey says: “At first, I wasn’t sure what I wanted to do. This subject helped influence me. Now I know I want to be a social worker and I’ve chosen to do the Level 3 extended diploma.”

For Almara, the course sparked an ambition to become a child nurse. Eva says it confirmed her long-held desire to work in childcare: “I’ve really enjoyed it. Doing this for a career would be amazing.”

V Certs help pupils build future plans with purpose, especially those who may not have considered vocational routes before.

Support and flexibility for schools

One of the biggest concerns among school leaders is whether they’ll have the tools and time to deliver new qualifications that will fit easily within the curriculum and offer inclusivity for pupils. At Queen Katherine Academy, the feedback is clear.

Clare Scott says: “We mix it up – exercise books, NCFE workbooks, creative scrapbooks. There’s something for everybody.”

She also highlights NCFE’s ongoing support, sharing: “The support is always fantastic. There are plenty of resources, and there’s always direction to find what you need.”

A recommendation from the heart

When asked if they would recommend V Certs, staff and pupils at Queen Katherine Academy are clear.

Alia says: “It really brings out the best in students. It allows them to follow their interests and passion.”

Clare offers a strong endorsement based on classroom experience: “I wholeheartedly recommend V Certs because they tackle this Level 1/2 space where you’ve got a mixed-ability class and you’re differentiating work across a very large spectrum.

“The practical element where you can set different tasks for different students helps engage harder-to-reach pupils and those with lower reading ages. It keeps them focused and on task and helps get them to the finish line.

“The project-based assessment is also brilliant. Although the non-exam assessment is one final task, all the content areas taught before that can be approached as individual projects, then brought together at the end. It’s a really effective way to support learning and prepare them for the exam.”

Kelsey agrees: “I’d definitely recommend a V Cert – especially if someone’s not sure what career they want. It opens up a lot of opportunities.”

Eva adds: “It’s really eye-opening. There’s so much more to it than it seems. I really, really enjoyed it.”

You can find out more about V Certs and the breadth of subjects that they support here.