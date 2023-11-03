Government Equalities Office
CEO of BITC, Mary Macleod, to chair Women's Business Council
The CEO of Business in the Community will lead the refreshed Women’s Business Council as it takes evidence-based, data-driven action to empower women at work.
- Mary Macleod will drive forward the refreshed council as it seeks to empower women at work
- The previous WBC was instrumental in initiatives on flexible working, and entrepreneurship
- Minister for Women, Maria Caulfield MP, says: “Mary Macleod’s vital expertise and trusted relationships with industry leaders will be key to ensuring every worker has the opportunity to harness their skills and reach their goals.”
Appointed by the Minister for Women and Equalities, Kemi Badenoch, and the Minister for Women, Maria Caulfield, Macleod will lead a team of expert business leaders to enable women from all walks of life to thrive in the workplace.
Since its inception in 2012, the WBC has been instrumental in initiatives to help with the cost of childcare, offer more flexibility in the workplace, and encourage women to start up their own businesses. The revitalised Council will look to make further progress on these key issues, whilst tackling a range of other barriers to women’s success.
Minister for Women, Maria Caulfield MP, recently said:
“In every industry, women face a range of issues that prevent them from maximising their potential. This is bad for women, bad for business, and bad for the economy.
“For more than ten years the Women’s Business Council has taken tangible action to tackle these barriers. I’m delighted that Mary Macleod is taking the helm of the refreshed Council. I know her vital expertise and trusted relationships with industry leaders will be key to ensuring every worker has the opportunity to harness their skills and reach their goals.”
New chairperson Mary Macleod, chief executive of Business in the Community, recently said:
“I am delighted and honoured to have been appointed as the Chair of the Women’s Business Council for the UK Government.
“The Council has a key role in bringing the voice of business leaders to the heart of government to make sure we are doing all we can to support women in the workplace and help them progress and thrive.
“I look forward to harnessing the collective insight of all the council members, to help shape Government initiatives that will unleash the potential of women, bolstering economic growth in the UK.”
This work sits alongside a package of Government measures to level up work for women:
- a returners programme to help women back into STEM (science, technology, engineering & maths) careers
- an industry-led taskforce supporting women entrepreneurs leading high-growth businesses
- a transformation of childcare including an increase to 30 hours free childcare from 9 months to school age, as well as £100m in capital funding to help nurseries expand and £289m for the wraparound care across the country
- facilitating easier access to flexible working and giving workers’ a right to request a more predictable working pattern
Further members of the WBC will be appointed shortly.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/ceo-of-bitc-mary-macleod-to-chair-womens-business-council
