CEO Statement on meat fraud investigation

Emily Miles, Chief Executive of the Food Standards Agency, has issued a statement on the criminal investigation into potential food fraud following recent reporting in the media.

Emily Miles said:

“We are continuing our criminal investigation into how a meat supplier allegedly provided products labelled as British when they were in fact sourced from other countries.

This is a live investigation which means we are looking into all new lines of inquiry with the relevant local authorities, including investigating potential food hygiene breaches. This is alongside the work we are doing to investigate food fraud.

Based on the investigation to date, there is no indication that food is unsafe or there is an increased risk to consumers.

Criminal investigations take time and need to be done with due process and fairness. The FSA will work tirelessly on behalf of consumers to ensure that this criminal investigation is done to the highest possible standards.

I do want to emphasise at a time when cost pressures and other challenges mean the risks of food fraud might be increasing, it is vital everyone involved in the food chain works to ensure that food is safe and what it says it is.”