Closed-door security briefings by Ministers and UK Intelligence representatives given to critical national infrastructure (CNI) and defence sector CEOs

Closed-door security briefings by Ministers and UK Intelligence representatives are being given to critical national infrastructure (CNI) and defence sector CEOs

Briefings come as NPSA (part of MI5) says UK businesses supplying the Ukrainian Armed Forces are being targeted by Russia - action the Security Minister describes as “truly shameful.”

Today’s action is aimed at strengthening existing protections in place for people, technology and supply chains.

Closed-door threat briefings will be delivered to leaders from CNI and defence sectors in Whitehall on Tuesday and Wednesday, after NPSA issued a security alert to UK organisations supplying the Ukrainian Armed Forces warning that they are being targeted by the Russian state.

The briefings will be chaired by defence and security ministers alongside senior representatives from the UK Intelligence Community and will build on ongoing work to strengthen the UK’s resilience against hostile activity by providing tailored security advice for businesses. Both closed-door briefings draw on the UK’s world-class intelligence capabilities and a commitment to a whole of society approach to security and resilience.

The alert follows an increasing number of sabotage attempts against European defence-related facilities. Both the briefings and the alert will set out actions organisations can take to protect their sites, people and operations amidst the changing threat landscape. Recommended actions include reducing digital exposure, improving the detection and reporting of hostile reconnaissance, and identifying and protecting critical assets.

Minister for the Armed Forces, Louise Sandher-Jones convened defence CEOs on Tuesday morning and Security Minister, Dan Jarvis MBE will convene CNI CEOs on Wednesday.

Security Minister, Dan Jarvis MBE, said:

Recent sabotage attempts right across Europe demonstrate the seriousness of the threats we face. It’s truly shameful that actors are seeking to disrupt our way of life and that of our allies, especially targeting organisations doing vital work in support of Ukraine. Our national security is strongest when businesses, intelligence agencies, and government departments are working together to detect and deter threats. That’s why I’m convening CEOs and security officials today and supporting the NPSA’s security alert for defence manufacturers. All this activity demonstrates the breadth and depth of work underway everyday to strengthen our security and keep our country safe.”

Minister for the Armed Forces, Louise Sandher-Jones, said:

Russia and other hostile actors pose a growing threat to the companies that equip and support our Armed Forces. We are bringing defence industry leaders together to ensure they understand that threat and take practical action to protect their people, technology and supply chains. Government will stand alongside industry, but every company has a responsibility to strengthen its security and help protect Britain.

This week’s briefings were first announced after the Prime Minister, Andy Burnham, used his speech to the UN General Assembly to call out Russia for its actions in Ukraine, the UK and elsewhere.

Russia poses an enduring and significant threat to the UK and its interests around the world. The Russian state and its proxies knowingly seek to disrupt businesses and organisations that underpin the British way of life or are vital to the defence of Ukraine. They use tactics like cyber attacks, sabotage and disinformation to take organisations offline, disrupt activity, and weaken trust.

This week’s briefings follow the UK convening close allies aboard HMS Prince of Wales in Norway earlier this month to discuss our collective approach to security and resilience. The Security Minister attended the Atlantic Future Forum and hosted bilateral meetings with a number of allied governments and European CNI providers.

The UK has strong protections in place for CNI and defence companies, which we continue to strengthen as threats change, including: specialist policing through organisations like the Civil Nuclear Constabulary and Counter Terrorism Police; defence against cyber attacks through the National Cyber Security Centre; and expertise on physical and personnel security through the National Protective Security Authority.

In September, the Crown Prosecution Service charged a British man with offences under the National Security Act, after he allegedly engaged in conduct to prepare an act of sabotage and received instructions from an individual believed to be linked to the GRU Volunteer Corps.

The roundtable is part of a wider programme of work to strengthen the UK’s resilience, including the delivery of the largest home defence exercise in recent history next year, and investment of over £1 billion in pandemic security.

Notes to Editors