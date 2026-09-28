Cabinet Office
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CEOs from sensitive sectors to receive briefings on Russia threats
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- Ministry of Defence
CEOs from the most sensitive sectors of the economy will receive closed-door briefings on threats posed by Russia.
- Security Minister Dan Jarvis and Armed Forces Minister Louise Sandher-Jones to chair closed-door threat-briefings on Russia.
- Representatives from Defence and Critical National Infrastructure sectors to be invited to Whitehall.
- Comes after the Prime Minister used his speech to the UN General Assembly earlier this week to call out Russia for its hybrid attacks and actions in Ukraine
Critical National Infrastructure providers and defence companies are set to be invited for briefings from security and defence ministers on the threat posed by Russia.
Security Minister Dan Jarvis will chair a threat briefing with industry bodies representing CNI providers, while Armed Forces Minister Louise Sandher-Jones will chair a threat briefing with industry bodies representing defence firms.
Russia poses an enduring and significant threat to the UK and its interests around the world. The state and its proxies knowingly seek to disrupt businesses and organisations that underpin the British way of life or are vital to the defence of Ukraine. They use tactics like cyber attacks, sabotage and disinformation to take organisations offline, disrupt activity, and weaken trust.
The briefings will draw on world class intelligence capabilities and comes after the Prime Minister used his speech to the UN General Assembly earlier this week to call out Russia for its actions in Ukraine, the UK and elsewhere.
Security Minister, Dan Jarvis, recently said:
Strong defences are built on a clear understanding of the threat.
That’s why I’ll be chairing this briefing, to share world-class intelligence with some of the most important organisations in the country, to ensure they understand and are prepared for the threats we face.
We’ll be focusing on the actions they can take in partnership with government, to help keep our country safe.
Minister for the Armed Forces, Louise Sandher-Jones, recently said:
Russia is actively seeking to disrupt the organisations that form the bedrock of our national security.
By bringing government and defence industry leaders together, we can deepen our shared understanding of the threat and strengthen our collective resilience.
Protecting our defence sector is essential to keeping Britain secure.
It follows similar briefings held earlier this year to update university leaders and political parties on the threat of foreign interference and the actions they could take to strengthen national security.
The briefings will sit alongside the support the UK Government already provides to help protect defence firms and Critical National Infrastructure providers from threats, including: specialist policing through organisations like the Civil Nuclear Constabulary; world class cyber expertise through the National Cyber Security Centre; and tailored security advice through the National Protective Security Authority.
Just this month, the Crown Prosecution Service charged a British man with offences under the National Security Act, after he allegedly engaged in conduct to prepare an act of sabotage and received instructions from an individual believed to be linked to the GRU Volunteer Corps.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/ceos-from-sensitive-sectors-to-receive-briefings-on-russia-threats
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