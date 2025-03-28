Ceredigion affordable housing project wins grant

A community in Ceredigion has benefited from £8,500 to develop housing in their local area.

Deryn Du CLT has been successful in receiving a grant from the Welsh Government’s Perthyn project. Funding will go towards providing affordable housing for up to 15 families in Ceredigion, which will include a play area and a garden for wildlife and growing food. Deryn Du CLT is a not-for-profit initiative led by the community it aims to serve.

By finding housing solutions, their aim is to help people who would like to continue living in their Welsh-speaking community.

This project hopes to ensure affordable community housing while supporting the Welsh language to thrive in the area.

So far, 65 small grants have been awarded to support and establish community co-operatives.

Supporting the right infrastructure and conditions for the language to thrive is part of the Cymraeg 2050 Action Plan for 2025-2026, published yesterday. This sets out how the Government will continue to work towards the goal of a million Welsh speakers and doubling daily language use by 2050.

The Cabinet Secretary for Finance and Welsh Language, Mark Drakeford, yesterday said:

Cymraeg belongs to everyone in Wales. By nurturing the right conditions in our communities, we can help more people embrace and enjoy using the language. Perthyn's small grants can make a big difference by bringing the ideas of our communities to life.

The grants are administrated by Cwmpas. Jocelle Lovell, Director of Inclusive Communities at Cwmpas yesterday said: