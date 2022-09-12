Cabinet Office
Ceremonial and events guidance following the death of Her Majesty The Queen
For Monday 12 September 2022.
The following ceremonies and events are taking place today (Monday 12 September 2022) across the country to allow people to pay tribute to the life of Her Majesty The Queen and mark the Accession of His Majesty King Charles III:
England
10:00 - His Majesty The King, accompanied by Her Majesty The Queen Consort, will visit the Palace of Westminster to receive Addresses from both Houses of Parliament in Westminster Hall.
For more information click here.
Scotland
His Majesty The King, accompanied by The Queen Consort, will travel to Scotland, arriving at Edinburgh Airport.
The King and The Queen Consort will travel to the Palace of Holyroodhouse, where the Ceremony of the Keys will take place.
Following the Ceremony of the Keys, The King will join the Procession of Her Majesty The Queen’s Coffin to St Giles’ Cathedral.
Her Majesty’s Coffin will be borne in Procession from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles’ Cathedral.
15:00 - There will be a service to celebrate the life of Her Late Majesty The Queen and her connection to Scotland at St Giles’ Cathedral.
From 17:00 - Her Majesty The Queen will lie at Rest at St Giles’ Cathedral following the Service before the Coffin’s journey to London. Members of the public who wish to do so will be able to view the Coffin at Rest and pay their respects. This is anticipated to conclude the following afternoon.
The King will receive the First Minister of Scotland, followed by the Presiding Officer, at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.
The King, accompanied by members of The Royal Family, will hold a Vigil at St Giles’ Cathedral.
For more information visit www.gov.scot, City of Edinburgh Council and Traffic Scotland.
Lying-in-State
London Lying-In-State Guidance
The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport has published new guidance for the public on details around the Lying-in-State and how the public can pay their respects. Click here to read it
Royal Residences
For information on laying floral tributes at Royal Residences, including in London and Windsor click here
