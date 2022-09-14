Cabinet Office
Ceremonial and events guidance following the death of Her Majesty The Queen For Wednesday 14 September 2022
The following ceremonies and events are taking place today (Wednesday 14 September 2022) across the country to allow people to pay tribute to the life of Her Majesty The Queen and mark the Accession of His Majesty King Charles III:
England
Shortly after 14:00
Her Majesty The Queen’s Coffin will travel from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall on a gun carriage.
A ceremony will be held in Westminster Hall to mark the arrival of Her Majesty’s Coffin.
DCMS
17:00
Lying-in-State will formally open. You can view guidance on Her Majesty’s Lying-in-State at the Palace of Westminster.
