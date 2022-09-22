EU News
|Printable version
CETA turns 5: a privileged partnership for sustainable growth and secure supplies
Yesterday marked the fifth anniversary of the provisional application of the EU-Canada Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA). CETA is a central pillar of the political, trade and economic partnership between the EU and Canada.
The agreement has helped boost EU trade with Canada and has provided the EU with a solid, trusted source of supply for key resources such as energy and raw materials. Building on this closer relationship, the EU-Canada strategic partnership on raw materials, signed in June 2021, has proven to be of particular importance in the current geopolitical context.
Executive Vice President and Commissioner for Trade Valdis Dombrovskis yesterday said:
“We now have five years of solid proof that CETA helps support jobs and growth in the EU, with no downsides. Thanks to CETA, EU-Canada trade has been on the up and up. It has supported an impressive 700,000 jobs in the EU. Every economic sector is benefiting. CETA has cemented our strong relationship with Canada, a trusted and like-minded partner. We have cooperated on plans for economic recovery, WTO reform, climate action and we have stood shoulder-to-shoulder in support of Ukraine. CETA has driven forward trade in green goods and has given us privileged access to energy and raw materials, evidenced by the stellar growth in EU imports in those key resources. This is the kind of dynamic partnership we need in today's turbulent geopolitical climate.”
CETA has delivered sustainable economic growth and jobs for the EU. Bilateral two-way trade in goods between the EU and Canada has increased by 31% over the past five years reaching 60 billion euros, with even higher growth of 41% in trade in food and agricultural products EU goods exports to Canada have increased by 26% since CETA came into force.
Bilateral trade in services has increased by 11%. Canadian companies invest more than €240 billion in the EU, creating further employment opportunities and helping businesses and growth.
CETA is one of the greenest, most inclusive and most sustainable trade deals ever signed.
With strong provisions on climate, environment and labour, it also aims to grow trade in climate-friendly goods, technologies and services. Total bilateral trade in environmental goods grew by 27% from €4.6 bn to €5.9 bn in 2021. CETA also aims to foster improved gender equality, and improved participation of small businesses.
CETA has also given the EU privileged access to Canada's raw materials: it has eliminated tariffs, prohibited export controls and reduced supply chain risks also in times of high demand. EU imports of base metals from Canada increased 143% between 2016 and 2021, whereas imports of minerals have gone up 131%. These resources are critical for key European industrial sectors, for instance, for battery production in the EU.
CETA has also created a framework for trade in energy with a reliable and like-minded partner. The EU's energy imports from Canada have grown by 70% between 2016 and 2021.
Click here for the full press release
Latest News from
EU News
EU-Australia: Council adopts decision for the conclusion of a framework agreement22/09/2022 16:33:00
The Council yesterday adopted a decision on the conclusion of the framework agreement between the European Union and its member states, and Australia.
Non-transposition of EU legislation: Commission takes action to ensure complete and timely transposition of EU directives22/09/2022 14:33:00
The Commission is adopting a package of infringement decisions due to the absence of communication by Member States of measures taken to transpose EU directives into national law (referred to as ‘non-communication infringements').
Council adopts additional €5 billion assistance to Ukraine22/09/2022 13:25:00
The Council recently (20 September 2022) formally adopted the decision to provide € 5 billion of additional macro-financial assistance (MFA) to Ukraine, as a matter of urgency.
EU's trade defence measures protect over 460,000 European jobs22/09/2022 12:38:00
The European Commission recently (20 September 2022) published its Annual Report on the EU's trade defence activities of 2021.
European Health Union: A new EU approach on cancer detection – screening more and screening better22/09/2022 11:33:00
As part of the EU Cancer Screening Scheme to be put forward under Europe's Beating Cancer Plan, the Commission recently (20 September 2022) presented a new approach to support Member States increasing the uptake of cancer screening.
EU Cohesion Policy: €1.4 billion for Ireland's economic and social development and green transition in 2021-202722/09/2022 10:33:00
Ireland will benefit from €1.4 billion in Cohesion Policy funding between 2021-2027 to support the sustainable development of its economy.
Junction Growth Investors lands €30m EU backing in first close of energy fund16/09/2022 14:05:00
Belgian growth equity fund Junction has announced first close of its new energy fund at €75 million, including a €30 million contribution from the European Investment Fund (EIF).
European Media Freedom Act: Commission proposes rules to protect media pluralism and independence in the EU16/09/2022 13:15:00
The European Commission adopted today a European Media Freedom Act, a novel set of rules to protect media pluralism and independence in the EU.
Press statement by President von der Leyen with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy16/09/2022 12:05:00
Press statement given yesterday by President von der Leyen with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy.
NextGenerationEU: European Commission endorses positive preliminary assessment of Romania's request for €2.6 billion disbursement under Recovery and Resilience Facility16/09/2022 11:15:00
The European Commission yesterday endorsed a positive preliminary assessment of Romania's first payment request for €2.6 billion, of which €1.8 billion in grants and €0.8 billion in loans, under the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF), the key instrument at the heart of NextGenerationEU.