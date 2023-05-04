CGI and OS develop water pollution predictive tool

Mattie Yeta, Chief Sustainability Officer for CGI in the UK said, “Following a successful first phase of the project, which led to the creation of an AI and satellite tool that can predict pollution events with up to 91.5% accuracy, we are excited to launch this second phase, which provides an innovative and proactive approach to environmental management and nature protection.”

By bringing together multiple sources of data, including data from sensors, the new solution will identify where and when pollution incidents take place, or where they may occur in the future. Using available data from the UK Environment Agency combined with data from CGI, Ordnance Survey, North Devon Biosphere and OpenSource satellite data, the project will use AI to map out where these incidents of pollution have taken place over a time period using CGI’s GeoData360 platform.

“The solution will benefit farmers, governments, water companies and other stakeholders by protecting our water from pollution and contamination, which is vital for both our way of life and the life of our waterways and coast lines,” continued Yeta. “At CGI, we are committed to providing insights our clients can act on, and with our partners through SEEDS, to bringing our insights and experience to projects such as this where we can really make a difference to our environment and the planet.”